We have officially hit week ten, which means we can all put the Broncos game in the rear view mirror and focus on the upcoming matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (+8) . And in a complete role reversal, the Falcons were able to pull off a comeback over the New Orleans Saints (+2.5) last week. Week nine truly was weird. ’ schedule this year. Winning three of their last four games, Atlanta is now a 4-4 team. The Cowboys opened the week as nine-point favorites over the Falcons, but that number has dropped a bit as they are currently listed as eight-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO