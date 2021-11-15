ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto State Showdown: Date announced for annual Clemson/Carolina football game

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A date has been announced for the annual showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers.

The teams will face off on Saturday, November 27th at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Tigers and the Gamecocks did not meet in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first year the two schools have not met on the football field since 1908.

The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896, including a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

