ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

10 Natural Remedies For Improving Focus, Memory & Attention

By Swarnakshi Sharma
calmsage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever had a difficult time completing a task at work, struggling to study for an important test, or spent time wishing you could increase your concentration power?. Well, it’s normal. Low concentration sometimes can be confused with low attention span but there’s a difference between the two terms. Attention...

www.calmsage.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellfit.com

Natural Remedies for Depression

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 280 million people experience depression. Although children and adults can both have depression, it is more common among adults. In the U.S., an estimated 1 in 6 U.S. adults will experience depression at some point in their lifetime. Depression is defined as a...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

21 Tips That Improve Your Memory, According to Doctors

Ever entered a room and then wondered why? You know you went in for something, but was it to grab your keys, or your headphones, or to turn off the lights? You remember soon enough, but the momentary blip raises a concern: Are you losing your memory? Is it already lost?
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

How Could CBD Help With Memory Improvement?

This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here. Numerous studies have found that cannabis has neuroprotective effects that help in the protection of your brain cells. Scientists have also claimed that CBD possesses neuroprotective effects. Memory loss is widespread among those over 50, which is referred to as cognitive decline. Consider losing your keys on a daily basis. And combine it with significant behavioral and cognitive shifts.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Supplement Could Be the Key To Preventing Dementia, New Study Says

If you’ve ever witnessed a loved one grappling with the effects of dementia, then you know firsthand what a devastating condition it is. Seeing someone lose their capacity to remember, reason, and eventually to function independently is not only tragic, it’s frightening. This is especially true knowing there is no cure, or even treatment, for dementia. That’s why a recent study out of Japan is so exciting: It showed that taking amino acid supplements could prevent people from developing dementia in the first place.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Remedies#Concussion#Vitamin E#Mental Health
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Eating This Type of Food a Lot Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

Sitting down to a meal of your favorite type of dish can sometimes be the highlight of your whole day. Unfortunately, it's a well-known fact that being too indulgent with certain kinds of foods can be bad for your health, no matter how much you may crave them at all hours. Typically, this involves avoiding foods high in fat or cholesterol for the sake of your heart. But it may not just be cardiovascular disease you should be worried about, as research has also shown that eating too much of one type of food could raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to consider eating sparingly.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation UK

Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Eating This Popular Side Dish Can Help Fight Chronic Pain

Dealing with chronic pain is tough. Whether you’re just feeling stiff and achey or you’re suffering with a condition like arthritis, it can get in the way of performing your usual daily activities and interfere with your quality of life. Luckily, dietary interventions may help to reduce discomfort. Experts suggest that eating beans for pain management might be something you want to consider.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy