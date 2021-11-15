Blue Devil of the Week: Discovering Creative Uses for Technology

The Unoccupied Aircraft Systems Applications and Operations in Environmental Science three-course sequence kicked off in October, beginning with the course Introduction to Unoccupied Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Biology, Ecology, and Conservation. Led by David W. Johnston, Associate Professor of the Practice of Marine Conservation & Ecology in the Nicholas School of the Environment and the Director of the Marine Robotics and Remote Sensing (MaRRS) Lab at the Duke Marine Laboratory, the course focuses on how drones can be applied in biological, ecological and conservation research. Targeted toward research professionals, the end goal of the course is to demonstrate how drones can be applied to learners’ research. The introductory course familiarizes learners with drone platforms, sensors and their uses; flight concepts for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft; and basic operational considerations, in addition to the legal and ethical implications of drone technology and fundamental best practices around their use.

