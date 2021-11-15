ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Blue Devil of the Week: Discovering Creative Uses for Technology

By Jack Frederick
duke.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosition: Chief Technology Officer in the Duke Office of Information Technology. What he does at Duke: As chief technology officer in OIT, Charley Kneifel manages the central technology infrastructure of Duke University. Almost any service used daily — from email, to servers, software and databases — is his responsibility....

today.duke.edu

Comments / 0

Related
duke.edu

Blue Devil of the Week: In the Thick of the Pandemic Fight

Position: Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Public Policy, Executive Director of the North Carolina Integrated Care for Kids Model. What she does at Duke: In addition to seeing patients that range in age from 12 to 26 at Duke Children’s Primary Care clinic at Roxboro Road, Dr. Charlene Wong is spearheading the North Carolina Integrated Care for Kids Model, a seven-year collaboration between several of Duke’s health and policy-related entities, the University of North Carolina, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The project is working to improve how children are supported not just in the clinic but also at home and in their communities. After a two-year planning period, the model will be serving children from birth to age 21 in January 2022 who are insured by Medicaid in five counties around Duke.
PUBLIC HEALTH
duke.edu

Wash U Microbiologist Named Duke’s Next VP for Research & Innovation

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke University has named Jennifer Lodge, PhD, as its new Vice President for Research and Innovation, overseeing Duke’s $1.2 billion annual research portfolio. She begins the new role in January. Lodge comes to Duke from Washington University in St. Louis where, as Vice Chancellor for Research and...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils to be Recognized at Duke Football Tonight

DURHAM – The Duke women's golf program will be honored tonight during the Duke football contest against Louisville. Opening kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m., at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils will be recognized as a team, in-between the first and second quarter, for winning the ACC Championship this...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Unveil 2021-22 Schedule

DURHAM – Duke director of track & field and cross country Shawn Wilbourn has unveiled the upcoming 2021-22 men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field schedule. The Blue Devils are set to host a pair of meets at Morris Williams Stadium during the 2022 outdoor campaign – the Duke Invitational from April 7-9 along with the ACC Outdoor Championships slated for May 12-14. "Track season is approaching quickly, and we are gearing up to run, jump and throw at some of the best facilities on the east coast during the indoor season," Wilbourn said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
duke.edu

Morris, Park, and Veverka named newest Barr-Spach Medicine and Engineering Scholars

Duke medical students, Miranda Morris and Christine Park, and current Duke emergency medicine resident, Mitchell Veverka, MD, have been chosen as the newest recipients of the Barr-Spach Medicine and Engineering Scholarship. The scholarship – administered through Duke MEDx - will support the recipients as they complete a master’s degree from...
EDUCATION
goduke.com

Blue Devils Travel to Louisville for NCAA Southeast Regional

DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's cross country teams head to Louisville, Ky., on Friday for the 2021 NCAA Southeast Regional, hosted by the University of Kentucky, at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. The day's meets begin with the women's 6K race at 11 a.m., followed by the...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
duke.edu

Two Duke Scholars Received North Carolina's Highest Honor

Two Duke faculty members will be honored Thursday with the state’s highest civilian honor, the North Carolina Award. Governor Roy Cooper will present the award to Timothy B. Tyson for literature and to Blake S. Wilson for science. The award was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to recognize...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Steves
duke.edu

New Startup Support Structures Yield Many Success Stories

As soon as the prototype was up and running, it was immediately obvious to Dan Sorin and George Konidaris that the robotic motion planning technology he had created with two of his students was commercially important. What had taken state-of-the-art computer processors and software seconds to calculate could now be achieved in under a millisecond. In just a couple of years, the small research group had made an improvement of three-to-four orders of magnitude.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke Staff Member Finds Peace through Kidney Donation

On a sunny afternoon in June 2021, Linda Luna Kress sat on the patio of a Starbucks in Brier Creek, waiting for a friend, Brie Russell. The pair had only known each other for a few months and never met in person, only corresponding through text messages. But the bond...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Choose Your Path Wisely: Creating Interactive Learning Experiences for Drone Pilots Through Twine

The Unoccupied Aircraft Systems Applications and Operations in Environmental Science three-course sequence kicked off in October, beginning with the course Introduction to Unoccupied Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Biology, Ecology, and Conservation. Led by David W. Johnston, Associate Professor of the Practice of Marine Conservation & Ecology in the Nicholas School of the Environment and the Director of the Marine Robotics and Remote Sensing (MaRRS) Lab at the Duke Marine Laboratory, the course focuses on how drones can be applied in biological, ecological and conservation research. Targeted toward research professionals, the end goal of the course is to demonstrate how drones can be applied to learners’ research. The introductory course familiarizes learners with drone platforms, sensors and their uses; flight concepts for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft; and basic operational considerations, in addition to the legal and ethical implications of drone technology and fundamental best practices around their use.
TECHNOLOGY
duke.edu

What Does It Mean When a Librarian Says…?

Post contributed by field experience student Sydney Adams. Sometimes it may seem like librarians are speaking another language. That’s normal, especially for undergraduate students new to academic research. Librarians use a lot of jargon! Here are some quick definitions for the next time you wonder “What is my librarian talking about?”
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Duke University#Software#Oit#The American Kennel Club#Presidential Award
duke.edu

Applying Economics and Game Theory to Evolution Can Slow Antibiotic Resistance

New model demonstrates how to manage adverse evolution with policy, behavior changes. From antibiotic-resistant bacteria to pests that threaten to undermine global food production, the world is facing harmful evolution that has been accelerated by human behavior. In a new paper in the journal PLOS Biology, researchers suggest that in...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Six Faculty Named to 2021 List of the World’s ‘Most Highly Cited’ Researchers

DURHAM, N.C. – Six Nicholas School of the Environment faculty have been named to the 2021 list of the world’s Most Highly Cited Researchers. Emily Bernhardt, Ram Oren, Drew Shindell, Heather Stapleton, Avner Vengosh and Mark Wiesner were named to the list based on the number of highly cited papers they produced over an 11-year period from January 2010 to December 2020.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke Staff and Faculty Memorial Service: ‘We Remember Them’

Duke University Hospital chaplain resident Christopher Haywood walked up to the pulpit in Duke University Chapel, took a deep breath, and read a litany from Gates of Prayer, a Jewish book of prayer. “In the rising of the sun and in its going down, we remember them,” he began. “In...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Anea Moore Proves Anything Is Possible After Defying Odds And Earning 2 Degrees As Rhodes Scholar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local woman who just returned from graduation at Oxford University is proving that anything is possible. She earned two degrees as a Rhodes Scholar. Eyewitness News reporter Alicia Roberts has her inspirational story you’ll only see on CBS3. “It changed me in a lot of ways, it really did,” Anea Moore tells CBS3. On Sunday, 24-year-old Anea Moore graduated from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar – an honor awarded to only 32 Americans every year. And she did so earning not one but two masters degrees, something that even caught their master of ceremony off guard “‘You’re getting two?’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
duke.edu

President Price Update on Campus Climate Survey

I write today with an update about our efforts to advance racial equity at Duke. Duke recently engaged in our first-ever campus-wide survey of all students, faculty, and university staff regarding equity and inclusion. I am grateful to the more than 12,700 members of the Duke community who responded, answering questions designed to provide an understanding of the current state of the campus climate and identify areas of concern and priorities as we move forward. I encourage you to review a summary of the findings here. We are in the process of sharing more detailed results with unit and department leaders to inform local policies and actions.
COLLEGES
duke.edu

Feral Hog Invasions Leave Coastal Marshes More Susceptible to Climate Change

DURHAM, N.C. – Coastal marshes that have been invaded by feral hogs recover from disturbances up to three times slower than non-invaded marshes and are far less resilient to sea-level rise, extreme drought and other impacts of climate change, a new study led by scientists at Duke University and the University of Massachusetts Boston (UMB) finds.
SCIENCE
wolfram.com

Using Mathematica to Discover Wolf Wrap

English bell ringing (called change ringing) has many connections to mathematics, notably to group theory and Hamiltonian cycles. My wife, Joan Hutchinson, is an ardent bell ringer (having rung in both England and North America), and I knew the basics of this ancient craft. A recent puzzle book by Mark Davies [1] inspired me to bring Mathematica’s integer-linear programming (ILP) capabilities to bear, but I wanted to go beyond puzzles and develop a new ringing method that would be of interest to the bell-ringing community.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy