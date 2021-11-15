ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Utility pole hit in Martinsville, resulting in power outage

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjEZc_0cxGBRh400

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Martinsville announced late Monday morning that the Southside area is without power because of a utility pole that was hit.

According to the city, part of Fayette Street, part of West Church Street, Bridge Street, Armstead Avenue, Sutherlin Street, Market Street, Moss Street, and Broad Street are within the area impacted by the outage.

Services are expected to be restored by the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 15.

If this outage affects you, city officials say you may notice a brief period of restoration during the day before services are permanently restored.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Milling and paving operations to affect traffic patterns in Danville starting Thursday

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As of Thursday, Danville motorists will experience frequent shifts in traffic patterns along Riverside Drive due to asphalt milling and paving operations. City officials say both eastbound and westbound travel on Riverside Drive will be affected between Audubon Drive and Locust Lane. In addition, the the intersections at Riverside Drive/Arnett Boulevard […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsville, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Martinsville, VA
Business
Martinsville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
WFXR

First responders discover fire inside wall at Danville apartment complex

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A Danville apartment sustained some minor damage on Thursday after a fire broke out inside the wall of an apartment complex. The Danville Fire Department says crews responded to a report of a structure fire shortly at approximately 12:34 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 1300 Franklin Turnpike. According to the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

River monsters prowl Virginia waterway!

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Do you believe in sea monsters? Some people do, and they hunt for them in the James River in Virginia. Ok, so they’re not really monsters, but they are giants.  We’re talking about blue catfish — a species known for growing huge — with some specimens measuring more than […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Driver charged after crash with Pittsylvania County school bus on Friday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities say a Pittsylvania County driver has been charged after being involved in a collision with a school bus on Friday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a Pittsylvania County school bus and a 2015 Buick Enclave were involved in the crash, which took place shortly before 4 p.m. on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfxr News#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

VDH reports highest COVID case spike since mid-October due to technical issue with 2,532 new cases, 71 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia health officials reported 2,532 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day case spike since Oct. 14 — and 21 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 949,803 confirmed and probable cases and 14,443 confirmed and probable deaths. According to officials, Wednesday’s case […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Spreading holiday cheer across southwest and central Virginia

(WFXR) — ‘Tis the season for giving and sharing. Across southwest and central Virginia, organizations are spreading the holiday cheer to those who are less fortunate. There are many ways you can help make someone’s holiday jolly and bright this year. TOY DRIVES TOYS FOR TOTS IN GLASGOW In the town of Glasgow, people can […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

With colder temperatures, Lynchburg fire expert shares safety tips for heating your home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Considering the recent chilly weather throughout southwest and central Virginia, you’ve probably already started cranking up the heat. Fire officials have some hot tips to keep your home safe as temperatures drop. According to Jennifer Mayberry, Public Education Specialist with the Lynchburg Fire Department, if you’re breaking out the space heater, […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WFXR

1,210 new coronavirus cases, 30 new deaths included in VDH’s Tuesday tally

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,210 new coronavirus cases and 30 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday morning, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 947,271 confirmed and probable cases and 14,422 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 701,689 cases and 12,109 deaths are related to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

UPDATE: Crash cleared along Route 57 Alternate in Henry County

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: According to VDOT, crews have cleared the scene of Friday morning’s crash in Henry County and reopened all lanes along State Route 57 Alternate near Route 683. HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Henry County, motorists may run into delays Friday morning because of a vehicle crash blocking off State Route 57 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

VDH reports 3,224 new coronavirus cases, 71 new deaths between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 946,061 coronavirus cases and 14,392 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 3,224 new confirmed and probable cases and 71 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth since Friday. Virginia health officials confirmed 700,857 cases and 12,080 deaths are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Campbell County hemp seed farmer gives away 100,000 marijuana and hemp seeds across the Commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County hemp farmer Jonathan Zinski — along with the WellNest in Roanoke — collaborated to distribute cannabis and hemp seeds to people across the Commonwealth. People lined up and expressed excitement that something like this was even taking place in Roanoke. Cannabis is a controversial topic in the Commonwealth. Just […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Northam says 63% of Virginia is fully-vaccinated as of Friday while VDH reports 1,466 new COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As of Friday morning, Virginia health officials have reported a total of 942,837 coronavirus cases and 14,321 virus-related deaths, which includes 1,466 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 698,737 cases and 12,033 deaths are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Third crash reported this week involving a Henry County school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a Henry County school bus and a Ford truck were involved in a head-on collision Friday morning. This marks the third crash this week involving a school bus in Henry County. According to Virginia State Police, the collision took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

1,407 new coronavirus cases, 65 new hospitalizations reported by VDH on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia health officials reported 1,407 new coronavirus cases and 36 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 939,783 confirmed and probable cases and 14,261 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 696,791 cases and 11,979 deaths are related to […]
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

542
Followers
202
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy