Utility pole hit in Martinsville, resulting in power outage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Martinsville announced late Monday morning that the Southside area is without power because of a utility pole that was hit.

According to the city, part of Fayette Street, part of West Church Street, Bridge Street, Armstead Avenue, Sutherlin Street, Market Street, Moss Street, and Broad Street are within the area impacted by the outage.

Services are expected to be restored by the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 15.

If this outage affects you, city officials say you may notice a brief period of restoration during the day before services are permanently restored.

