Thanksgiving Rewards at Weis Markets

If you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a lot you need to shop for, like the turkey, stuffing mix, potatoes, gravy, and pie. All of those things add up really fast, whether you buy them pre-cooked or get all the ingredients to make them yourself. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving meal in the United States in 2020 cost around $47 for 10 people or less (via CBS News). In 2021, however, that number will be higher, with the Farm Bureau predicting the total to be up 4% to 5% from last year thanks to rising food prices.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO