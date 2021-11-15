ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thanksgiving Rewards at Weis Markets

abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Thanksgiving creeping closer each day, now is the time...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Grocery Store With The Best Thanksgiving Deals According To 28% Of People

If you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a lot you need to shop for, like the turkey, stuffing mix, potatoes, gravy, and pie. All of those things add up really fast, whether you buy them pre-cooked or get all the ingredients to make them yourself. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving meal in the United States in 2020 cost around $47 for 10 people or less (via CBS News). In 2021, however, that number will be higher, with the Farm Bureau predicting the total to be up 4% to 5% from last year thanks to rising food prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
abc27.com

Feed A Local Family with Weis Markets

This holiday season Weis Markets is once again teaming up with ABC27 to help feed local families. Learn how you can support the campaign and ensure families facing food insecurity have a meal this holiday season. To donate visit ABC27.com/FeedAFamily.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weis Markets#Thanksgiving Rewards
My North.com

Thanksgiving Essentials from 3 Local Northern Michigan Markets

Preparing for Thanksgiving in Northern Michigan? Here are the must-haves for your holiday table from three local markets in Traverse City, Petoskey and Frankfort. From house-made cranberry sage sausage stuffing to gouda mac ‘n’ cheese, this will be your tastiest Northern Michigan holiday yet!. Lynn & Perin Mercantile Co. 433...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
shorebeat.com

Brick Thanksgiving Farmers Market Arrives This Saturday: Here’s Who Will be There

Brick Township will host a special Thanksgiving Farmers Market event this Saturday, Nov. 20, at Windward Beach Park. Dozens of vendors will set up at the park between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Vendors range from farmers, to food and dessert makers, to breweries and wineries, to crafters and artists. A full list appears in the image above, provided by the Farmers Market organizers.
BRICK, NJ
Lexington Clipper-Herald

BHA Real Estate hosts Thanksgiving food drive at Plum Creek Market Place

LEXINGTON — Members of BHA Real Estate hosted a Thanksgiving food drive in front of Plum Creek Market Place on Thursday, Nov. 18. It’s no secret that the holidays can be a stressful time for many families and given the recent upheaval caused by the pandemic, even more people might find it harder to put food on the table, especially during the coming holidays.
LEXINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WLUC

Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market has holiday exclusives for Thanksgiving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market has exclusive deals for the holiday meal. They’ll be offering farm-raised turkeys, thanksgiving pies for dessert, and cookie boxes from Doozers. They’ll be available at this Saturday’s late fall season market at the Commons. The market will include outdoor and indoor...
MARQUETTE, MI
Reading Eagle

Weis Markets donates $450K to Paralyzed Veterans of America

Weis Markets donated $450,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities. Officials from Weis Markets presented the check to the organization on Friday, Nov. 12, at the company’s Perry Hall, MD, store.
PERRY HALL, MD
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Weis Markets Life is Why Campaign

On Thursday, the American Heart Association presented Weis Markets with its Distinguished Achievement Award. For the past three years, customers and sponsors have donated to Weis' Life is Why campaign.
ADVOCACY
Wicked Local

America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration includes Harvest Market Nov. 21

Presenting a Thanksgiving dinner to guests with ingredients, produce, meats, baked goods and desserts grown or prepared from the area where it all began would make for some solid bragging rights at the table. Presenting meats at that dinner from the same butcher preferred by perhaps the world’s most famous...
FESTIVAL
Brenham Banner-Press

Weis Markets begins two-week Fight Hunger donation campaign

Sunbury -- On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Weis Markets announced that its stores have begun a two-week customer donation program in support of local food banks in the markets it serves as part of the company’s Fight Hunger program. The program runs through Monday, November 29. At checkout, customers have the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TrendHunter.com

Beneficial Beauty Reward Programs

The CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare BeautyClub loyalty program has been enhanced by the brand to help entice shoppers with some exclusive perks just for making their regular purchases or splurging on themselves. The program will now include a range of added benefits including the choice of a free beauty product when the shopper spends $30 on a qualifying beauty purchase. Members of the program will also receive an additional 10% back in ExtraBucks on designated days to help them maximize every dollar they spend.
SKIN CARE
moneytalksnews.com

$10 for Ace Reward members

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features handle lock quick jam clear mechanism chrome plated steel construction Model: TR110.
SHOPPING
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: 365 Whole Foods Market Limited Edition Thanksgiving Herb Stuffing Potato Chips

I’m surprised Whole Foods didn’t offer several Thanksgiving-flavored chips like it did with those sandwich flavored chips from last year. Also, this makes me miss Boulder Canyon’s Thanksgiving chips. (Spotted by Robbie at Whole Foods.) Watch out French’s fried onions! Your green bean casserole has crispy topping competition!. This feels...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
chronogram.com

Complete Your Thanksgiving Grocery List at Sunflower Market

The holiday season brings opportunities for friends and family to gather around the table for a hearty meal, which can be fun unless your guests are on the picky side. Hosting an event doesn’t need to be an angsty experience, if you know the food you’re cooking is fresh and locally sourced.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Journal-News

Turkey prices jump before Thanksgiving; family farms seek to gobble up local market

Those looking to put a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving could see significantly higher prices than in years past. Wholesale prices for frozen turkeys average $1.23 per pound this year, up 14% from $1.07 in 2020 and a staggering 37% from 89 cents a pound in 2019, according to a World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates projection. Prices are closer now to what they were in 2016 when they averaged $1.17 per pound.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy