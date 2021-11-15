ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here's A Sneak Peek Of The Beatles Rehearsing A New Song From Peter Jackson's 'Get Back' Docuseries

digg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. A Blockbuster NYT...

digg.com

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Puffy Face Mysteriously Gone, Actor Looks Like Normal Self One Month After Rumored Plastic Surgery Nightmare

Tom Cruise is back to normal, one month after he sparked plastic surgery rumors by stepping out with a larger, more round, and puffy face. The 59-year-old actor's swollen and unrecognizable face now appears to be mysteriously gone. Cruise was recently spotted filming scenes in Duxford, England, for the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and his transformation back to his regular self was hard to ignore.
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
Deadline

‘Nod If You Understand’: Amber Sealey To Direct Thriller On DB Cooper Hijacking That Forever Changed Air Travel

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Sealey has signed on to direct McFarland Entertainment’s Nod If You Understand, on the heels of the Tribeca-premiering No Man of God, which told the true story of Ted Bundy’s final days. The thriller heading into production next year will tell the true story of the relationship between heroic NWA stewardess Tina Mucklow, the mysterious hijacker known as DB Cooper, and the only unsolved case of air piracy in the history of commercial aviation. When Cooper boards NWA Flight 305 with a bomb on Thanksgiving Eve, 1971, Mucklow must cleverly negotiate his demands and the conflicting objectives of the FBI...
themusicuniverse.com

Don McLean debuts ‘American Pie’ lyric video for 50th anniversary

Don McLean’s 1971 masterpiece American Pie was released 50 years ago on October 24, 1971. Both the song “American Pie” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks at there in the first two months of 1972. The album also went to No. 1 for three consecutive weeks in January 1972. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, UMe has created an official lyric video with McLean. The lyrics are sourced from what he considers the gospel, the original 1971 sheet music for the song down to the correct abbreviations and punctuation.
