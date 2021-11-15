ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

Man Fatally Shot in Lynwood; Investigation Underway

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot in Lynwood Monday and died at a hospital. The shooting was...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

'Heartbroken': Parents of Rittenhouse victim react to not guilty verdict

The parents of one of the two men killed by teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday they were "heartbroken" that a Wisconsin jury had acquitted him of all five charges. "There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber), or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz," Karen Bloom and John Huber said in a statement that was released minutes after the verdict was announced in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynwood, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Investigation Underway

Comments / 0

Community Policy