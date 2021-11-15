Game preview: Thompson, Hoover set for 5th straight semifinal matchup

Previews and predictions for Friday’s CIF Southern Section semifinal football games. La Serna (10-2) at St. Francis (9-2), 7 p.m.: The Lancers and Golden Knights have history when it comes to playoff showdowns, and they’ll add another chapter Friday night. In 2014 and ’15, La Serna knocked St. Francis out of the playoffs with semifinal victories, but in 2017 St. Francis returned the favor by knocking La Serna out in the first round. Now the two schools will meet in the playoffs for the fourth time in seven years with the winner advancing to the title game. The Lancers have won 10 straight since starting 0-2. Jake George’s last-minute touchdown catch gave them a come-from-behind win, 24-20, over Lawndale in the quarterfinals. The Golden Knights have turned it up a notch in the playoffs, beating previously undefeated Irvine 47-20 and going on the road and beating battle-tested Chaparral, 28-14. The Golden Knights got a balanced effort from quarterback Jack Jacobs in that win, as he finished with 139 yards passing and 90 yards rushing. Senior back Max Garrison rushed for 118 yards, and if the Golden Knights keep that balance, they will be hard to beat. The Lancers should be able to score, but can they outscore the Golden Knights, who seem to have more weapons all around?

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO