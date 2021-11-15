ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Middle East's largest aquarium opens

Lake Geneva Regional News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest aquarium in the Middle...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hotel Online

Middle East Q3 2021 Hotel Performance Update

Several countries in the Middle East have been racing ahead of the rest of the world in vaccination rollout. The United Arab Emirates is a prime example with more than 86% of its population fully vaccinated as of 25 October 2021, according to Our World in Data.As vaccination rates improve, restrictions for international travel continue to be eased and demand in the hotel sector continues to improve toward pre-pandemic levels. In September, Middle East hotel occupancy was 58.6%, which was the region’s highest level since February 2020 and 93.9 % of the 2019 comparable (62.4%). Those levels reflect a consistent upward trend as the region’s occupancy was 50.7% in July and 55.9% in August, which represented 83.8% and 88.6% of 2019 comparables, respectively.
WORLD
Reuters

Kobre & Kim opens second Middle East office in Dubai

(Reuters) - Kobre & Kim has opened its doors in Dubai with five lawyers, the disputes and investigations-focused firm announced Wednesday. Mahmoud Selim from Cairo-based Matouk Bassiouny joined the firm as Middle East and Africa regional managing director, and Paul Hughes has joined from UK-founded Addleshaw Goddard as a partner. Richard Clarke from Dentons will join Kobre & Kim as principal and two associates have also joined the team.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Primary Teaching Jobs in the Middle East

Primary Teaching Jobs in the Middle East - Lower Primary Teacher - Upper Primary Teacher - Teach Primary in the Middle East. I am looking for fully qualified and experienced primary teachers for a variety of schools we have in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.
EDUCATION
Aviation Week

Business Aviation’s Middle East Boom Set to Continue, Alnaqbi Says

Eighteen months into the post-COVID age and the effects of the pandemic on business aviation are largely well known and understood. And while the specifics may differ from region to region, the broad brush strokes all flow in the same direction. So it is little surprise to find that the story of resilience and recovery familiar from the U.S. and Europe also applies to the sector in the Middle East.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquarium#The Middle East
albuquerqueexpress.com

Samyang Foods to enter Middle East, signs partnership with UAE's Sarya

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Samyang Foods announced on November 17 that it has signed a partnership with 'Sarya General Trading' to exclusively supply products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expand the market. At the signing ceremony, Samyang Food General President Kim Jung-soo and Sarya CEO Abdullah Sarya attended.
INDUSTRY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Leonardo Seeking Missile Defense Sales in Middle East

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: Leonardo Partners Up to Sell Shoulder-Fired Missile Countermeasures. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Italian weapons manufacturer Leonardo is teaming up a French company to sell shoulder-fired missile countermeasure systems in Middle East and African markets. Leonardo’s partnership with maintenance, repair and overhaul company Sabena technics will help...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Middle East
MOJEH

Inside The First FRED Jewellery Boutique In The Middle East

As the French fine jewellery house opens its doors in The Dubai Mall, it might be time to look behind the doors of your family heirlooms. If you are on the lookout for a new piece of jewellery, it’s no secret that The Dubai Mall houses the world’s finest names. Nestled on the ground floor, a stone’s throw away from the grand atrium, French fine jeweller FRED has just opened its doors. Its first boutique in the region, its plush interiors are an ‘oasis’, a perfect description from the label’s Vice President and Artistic Director Valérie Samuel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
defense.gov

Secretary Austin Travels to the Middle East

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs on a trip Thursday, November 18, to meet with government and military leaders in the Kingdom of Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, Secretary Austin will meet with senior government officials to affirm the strength of our defense partnership and discuss...
POLITICS
Reuters

South Africa's MTN exits Yemen in Middle East pull-out

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa’s MTN Group Ltd said on Thursday it would exit Yemen, as Africa’s largest mobile operator pursues a plan to leave the Middle East and focus on core operations. MTN said it would transfer its 82.8% stake to a unit of anaffiliate of Zubair Corp LLC, MTN...
ECONOMY
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
nationaldefensemagazine.org

U.S. Rivals Show Off Fighter Aircraft

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: U.S. Rivals Show-Off New Fighter Aircraft. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Accompanied by a laser light show, a mirrored ceiling and a perfume product release, Russia's new fighter jet made a splash during its first appearance abroad. The prototype for the Su-75 Checkmate is on display at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy