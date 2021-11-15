ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Hoop Dreams’ Scripted Drama Set as Lena Waithe’s First Project in New Warner Bros. TV Deal

By Kate Aurthur
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20no6r_0cxGA6WV00

Lena Waithe ’s Hillman Grad Productions — the company the actor/writer/producer founded with Rishi Rajani — now has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. At WBTVG, Waithe and Rajani will develop television projects for, according to the announcement, “all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five broadcast networks.”

Hillman Grad’s previous deal was with Amazon Studios, but moved to WBTVG after a “ highly competitive situation.” The terms were not disclosed.

Waithe’s first project in the new pact will be to develop “ Hoop Dreams ” as a scripted drama, with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (“S.W.A.T.”) set to executive produce and write.

Yes, director Steve James’ 1994 movie “Hoop Dreams” — the documentary that changed documentaries — is getting a scripted adaptation more than 27 years after it won the Sundance Film Festival’s audience award for best documentary. Waithe and Rajani will executive produce, as will Colin Callender, Scott Huff and David A. Stern of Playground Entertainment (“Howards End,” the forthcoming “Dangerous Liaisons”). “Hoop Dreams” producers James, Peter Gilbert and Frederick Marx will also executive produce.

James’ movie followed two Black students, William Gates and Arthur Agee — star high-school basketball players from Chicago — as they tried to excel at the suburban St. Joseph High School. To do well for Agee and Gates would mean to be recruited for an NCAA team, paving a way for them to get to the NBA. The 170-minute movie was famously created from 250 hours of footage shot over five years. The movie is considered to be one of the most thoughtful and immersive examinations of race and class in the United States that’s ever been produced, and it was added to the Criterion Collection in 2015.

After its Sundance triumph, “Hoop Dreams” was released in theaters in October 1994 to universal raves. It also proved that documentaries could be box office successes before that was common. According to Box Office Mojo, “Hoop Dreams” grossed nearly $12 million worldwide .

After “Hoop Dreams” won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best documentary, and a Directors Guild Award, it was thought to be a shoo-in for an Academy Award nomination. That is wasn’t caused an uproar in the film community, one that led documentarian Barbara Kopple to change the selection process for the committee . Strangely, the film was nominated in the best editing category of the Oscars.

This isn’t the first attempt to make a scripted version of “Hoop Dreams.” Simultaneous to its theatrical release in fall 1994, TNT planned to make a TV movie out of the story — but it never came to fruition.

The “Hoop Dreams” producers — James, Gilbert and Marx — released a joint statement about the new project: “We are excited to work with Hillman Grad, Playground and Warner Bros. Television on adapting ‘Hoop Dreams’ into a scripted television series. There’s been quite a bit of interest over the years since the film came out in 1994, but Lena Waithe is the ideal Chicagoan to lead the effort to finally make it happen.”

The logline for “Hoop Dreams” is: “ The proposed series is a coming-of-age drama following two African American teenage boys in 1990s Chicago experiencing the privileges and pitfalls of being high school basketball phenoms at the height of the Jordan era, and the start of high school players turning pro. Through their friendship and rivalry, the boys must learn to empower themselves in a world that considers them commodities before they can legally drive.” Agee and Gates have given their stamps of approval to the show.

New Hillman Grad hire Naomi Funabashi will run film and television with Rajani, and company executives Rocio Melara and Sylvia Carrasco will work on upcoming WBTVG projects with Rajani and Funabashi.

Upon the news of the new deal with WBTVG, Waithe and Rajani released a statement. “We are thrilled to be joining the WBTVG family and incredibly grateful to Channing, Clancy and the rest of the team for believing in us and supporting our mission to give underrepresented artists a platform,” the statement reads. “To have our first project together be an adaptation of the seminal documentary ‘Hoop Dreams’ is a testament to the ambition of our partnership. ‘Hoop Dreams’ was more than just a documentary, it was a groundbreaking window into a community that was rarely ever seen. It provided a deeply intimate look at two families with hopes of capturing the American dream. Our goal is to continue telling that story with our collaborators at Playground Entertainment and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas as our showrunner. We look forward to bringing the legacy of ‘Hoop Dreams’ back to the screen.”

Waithe is represented by Blue Marble Management, WME, Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka and Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Earthworm Jim’ TV Series in Development From Interplay Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

A new “Earthworm Jim” animated TV series is in development, Variety has learned exclusively. The project hails from Interplay Entertainment Corp., which owns the rights to the “Earthworm Jim” games. Interplay has partnered with APA to bring the project to television. Like the games, the series would follow the adventures of the titular Jim, a worm in a futuristic robotic suit who fights evildoers. The series will also bring in new characters as they navigate the galaxy, where each planet is home to a race of anthropomorphic animals. Jim’s ultimate quest is to find his true home among the stars: a near-mythical planet...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Arthur Agee
Person
Barbara Kopple
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Drama#The New Deal#First Project#New Warner Bros#Hillman Grad Productions#Television Group#Wbtvg#Warnermedia#Amazon Studios#Playground Entertainment#St Joseph High School#Nba#The Criterion Collection#Univ
Cinema Blend

Michael B. Jordan's Superman Series For HBO Max Just Took A Big Step Forward

Fantastic Four vet Michael B. Jordan isn’t done with the superhero genre just yet, with a Superman-connected limited series in development. Many DC fans finally got their wish answered after years of rumors about a Jordan-centric Superman project, but there unfortunately hasn’t been much recent news on the upcoming project. That has changed now, though, with a development that could have Val-Zod soaring through the sky in the HBO Max series sooner rather than later.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Oscar-Winning Clint Eastwood Movie Leaving Netflix in November

Netflix's movie catalog is constantly changing, and the streamer is losing a modern classic in November. Million Dollar Baby, the Clint Eastwood directed Oscar winner about a woman (Hilary Swank) determined to become a professional boxer and the grizzled coach (Eastwood) who decides to train her. The film is considered one of the greatest of Eastwood's career, and it will, unfortunately, be leaving the streaming service on Nov. 30.
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dave Chappelle Gleefully Celebrates Being 'Canceled' at Tour Kickoff Amid Netflix Controversy

Dave Chappelle may have previously whined about cancel culture following the backlash to his latest Netflix special, The Closer, but it clearly hasn't had any effect on his career. The comedian began his 10-city live comedy tour in San Francisco to a sold-out crowd of 19,000 at the Chase Center for a screening of his new documentary, Untitled. Chappelle had previously claimed that Untitled had been rejected by film festivals following the transphobic remarks that he made in The Closer.
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

As Letitia Wright recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC’s new guidelines released Monday demand that “non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States.” Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Get Wrapped Up In Scandal In Trailer To "True Story"

The public is ready to see Kevin Hart turn up the laughs and the drama alongside Wesley Snipes in the pair's Netflix series. The entertainment veterans have joined together for the drama-thriller True Story, a seven-episode series that is set to take over the Thanksgiving holiday next month, and on Wednesday (October 27), Netflix teased fans with the show's intense trailer.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy