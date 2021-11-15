ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Colombia’s 64-A, Spain’s Latido Strike Premium Series Production-Sales Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Two of the highest-profile independents on the Spanish-language movie scene, Colombia’s 64-A Films and Spain’s Latido Films , are teaming to develop, produce and distribute premium TV and platform series.

Playing to their complementary expertise, Latido and 64-A will co-develop and co-produce titles, with 64-A overseeing physical production and Latido spearheading distribution.

Much of 64-A and Latido’s first development slate will be presented to potential partners at MipCancun, which kicks off Tuesday evening in Mexico, running Nov. 16-19.

Designed by 64-A founder Diego F. Ramírez and Juan Torres, Latido Films director of sales, the production alliance builds on the partners’ collaboration on two of the most successful of recent movie titles: Laura Mora’s feature debut “ Killing Jesus ,” a fest favorite sold to 40 countries; and Carlos Moreno’s “Lavaperros,” a Netflix Top 10 hit across Latin America.

First projects, unveiled to Variety in exclusivity, are squarely aimed at the Latin American and international markets:

“Gente de Bien”

A suspense thriller, from an original idea by the alliance’s head writer Carolina Barrera. Implacable journalist Susana Montenegro investigates the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl of humble origins at a high society New Year’s Eve party 20 years before, in 1999.  A caustic look at the impunity of Latin America’s ruling classes.

“Opera Hip-Hop”

A failed classical violinist returns from Europe to a musical school in a hardscrabble Medellin hood and finds inspiration in its local hip hop scene, mounting an Opera Hip-Hop musical. Created by 64-A Films founder Diego F. Ramírez and Ana Lucía Gurisatti. A YA series.

“Perpetua”

A horror thriller: An engineer is dispatched to an oil rig on Colombia’s western plains to suffer the wrath of a witch and locals for the devastation and deaths wrought by his family’s oil field, founded 80 years back in bloody circumstances. In line with Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” or “Marianne,” the producers say, the project is created by Gurisatti and Andrés Guevara.

“Madremonte”

A teen-targeting fantasy horror thriller turning on Alicia, a beautiful adolescent who inherits, without her knowledge, a supernatural forest spirit. Meanwhile,  the woods around her village rebel against human onslaught, provoking death-dealing natural disasters. Originated by Ramírez and Barrera.

“Tierra de Nadie”

A retired female intelligence operative is forced back into action on a life and death mission to save her family, as she begins to feel once once the adrenaline rush of active service. True case based, from an idea by Ramírez.

“La CEO”

Lucía Lisboa, a top executive at a cosmetics empire, is promoted to CEO and forced to turn around a company she despises, controlled by a dysfunctional family. A big business dramedy originated by Leila Facchini, Jorge Hernández, Diego Camargo and Heryka Solano.

“Noriega, Ni un Paso Atrás”

An action bio of the heinous Panamanian narco dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, narrated by his right hand man, channelling “The Crown,” “Narcos” and Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie,” its producers say.

“Sherlock Gómez”

Wheelchair using with a brilliant mind, Gabriel Gómez, a devotee of Sherlock Holmes, is unjustly expelled from his city’s top school. Such is the trauma that he comes to believe he’s his literary hero as he cracks cases at the worst reputed school in the metropolis and prepares to solve his biggest mystery: Who was really behind his unjust expulsion?

64-A and Latido can draw on multiple competitive advantages, such as extraordinary low cost of production in Colombia which will allow the partners to scale up on productions without pricing series out of the market.

Also, Colombia’s top-of-the-class talent pool has exploded over the last decade thanks to a vibrant big shoot scene, galvanized by the success of “Narcos” and juiced by the most fulsome 20%-40% international shoot rebates and tax credits in Latin America. 64-A itself has provided production services on “Kill Chain,” with Nicolas Cage, and “Netflix’s “Playing With Fire.”

The jewel in the alliance’s crown, however, is Room 65A, a writers room which features talent with decades of experience such as its head writer Barrera, producer of “Dog Eat Dog” and Santiago Caicedo’s 2018 Berlin player “Virus Tropical,” an office manager on James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z” and line producer of Peter Webber’s “Pickpockets” and writer on RCN’s medical drama “Enfermeras.”

Guevara wrote on Colombia’s remake of the Chris Morena format “Floricienta,” as well as “Enfermeras” and RCN boxing hit “A Mano Limpia.”

Joined by Facchini, Juan David Cobos and Gurisatti,  Room 65A’s writers have taken credits on Carcacol/Netflix hit “Surviving Escobar. Alias JJ,” the Sony Pictures Television-produced “Search Bloc,” “El Baron,” “Miss Dynamite” and “Big Steps”; FoxTelecolombia’s “La Mariposa”; RCN classic “Francisco el Matemático”; and sports teen drama “Noobees,” from VIS and The Mediapro Studio.

“We’ve created a development slate which we feel very proud off, with projects which are innovative, risk-taking and targeted at global markets. We are very happy with this alliance with Latido Films: Its market knowledge and experience will boost the reach we’re looking for,” Ramírez said.

Torres added: “We’re joining forces with 64-A and Room 65A to ramp up product quality. Networks, platforms and production  partners will appreciate the level of what we’re proposing very soon.”

For Antonio Saura, Latido Films CEO, “Diego Ramírez and 64-A have created a great team in a country which has proved to be a hotbed of big ideas.

He added: “For Latido, it’s an honor to support the development and distribution of these projects of enormous international appeal and so continue a highly profitable and creative relationship with 64-A.”

Based out of Bogotá and Cali, 64-A Films credits take in 2007’s “Dog Eat Dog,” which helped launch a modern Colombian movie industry, through another Sundance player, 2011’s “Your Dead Ones,” also directed by Carlos Moreno, to Chus Gutiérrez’s salsa-set romantic comedy “Ciudad Delirio.” Ramírez took an executive producer credit on Caracol bio series “Escobar: The Drug Lord.”

Madrid-based, Latido Films fast consolidated as the Spanish-speaking world’s preeminent arthouse sales agent, distributing down the years some of its biggest hits such as Andrés Wood’s “Machuca” and Sundance winner “Violeta Went to Heaven,” multiple Carlos Saura titles, Juan José Campanella’s Oscar-winning “The Secret in their Eyes” and “The Distinguished Citizen,” from Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

It has diversified into mainstream comedy and edgier genre, handling sales on 2019 Toronto hit “ The Platform, ” which looks like the most watched non-English language movie to date on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Javier Bardem Starrer ‘The Good Boss,’ Spain’s Oscar Entry, Acquired by Cohen Media Group (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based Cohen Media Group has acquired all U.S. rights to Javier Bardem-starrer “The Good Boss” (“El Buen Patrón”), Spain’s submission to the international feature film Oscars race at the 2022 Academy Awards. The deal was negotiated by CMG senior VP Robert Aaronson and Fionnuala Jamison, managing director, MK2, which is handling international sales on the film. Written and directed by Fernando León de Aranoa, “The Good Boss” world premiered at September’s San Sebastián Festival, where it was one of the best received of main competition films, critics especially highlighting Bardem’s central performance. Released by Tripictures in Spain, it has grossed €1.64 million ($1.9 million)...
MOVIES
Variety

Chile’s Quijote Films, France’s Les Valseurs Back Cannes Winner Diego Cespedes (EXCLUSIVE)

Giancarlo Nasi’s Quijote Films, one of the lead producers of Chile’s current Oscar entry “White on White,” has closed a co-production deal with France’s Les Valseurs at the American Film Market for “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo,” the first feature from Diego Cespedes, the Cannes Festival’s 2018 Cinefondation first prize winner. Mexico’s Varios Lobos, led by Pablo Zimbron, is also a co-producer. In addition, the pact includes the financing and co-production of a short film by Cespedes, with a budget that exceeds $116,000 (€100,000), making it one the most expensive short films to be ever made in Chile’s cinematic history. Titled...
MOVIES
Variety

Ventana Sur’s Blood Window Unveils 15 Projects to Pitch at This Year’s Genre Sidebar (EXCLUSIVE)

Ventana Sur’s Blood Window genre sidebar, one of the earliest dedicated genre events in South America and undoubtedly now one of the region’s most important events for all things horror, fantasy and science fiction, has shared the 15 titles which will pitch in this year’s official selection for feature projects. Some of the titles were already known, as they won their right to participate at other events from around the world, while others are newer proposals in early stages of development. This year’s selection features as wide a breadth of projects as ever with traditional horror flicks and ghost stories joined...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pablo Larrain
Person
Juan José Campanella
Screendaily

IDFA’s Bertha Fund to significantly increase support for doc features (exclusive)

International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam’s Bertha Fund (IBF) is increasing the amount it grants to documentary films in production to €25,000 from €17,500, and to projects in development €7,500 from €5,000, thanks to two significant cash injections. The first is for the next two years from US philanthropic outfit, The...
MOVIES
Variety

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Venice Competition Pic ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Stalin-era stylish thriller “Captain Volkonogov Escaped,” which world premiered in competition at Venice and earned stellar reviews. Sold by Memento International (“A Hero,” “Call Me By Your Name”), the film will have its North American premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival. Penned and directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, the film stars rising Russian actor Yuri Borisov (“Compartment 6,” “Petrov’s Flu”) as Captain Volkonogov, a well-respected law enforcer in the former Soviet Union who witnesses his colleagues being suspiciously questioned. Sensing that his turn will soon come, he plans...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Boxing#Latido Films#Mipcancun#Latin American#Gente De Bien#Opera Hip Hop
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto review (2021) – a Disney movie celebrating Colombia that’s full of potential

The latest feature from the animation powerhouse Disney, Encanto, is a colourful musical movie about family, respect, and working together. Helmed by Zootopia directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard and The Haunting of Hill House writer Charise Castro Smith, the animated movie looks stunning and has a cohesive, but predictable narrative. However, despite its familiar story, which is a bit too safe, Encanto feels fresh as it celebrates Colombian culture while giving us the typical high-quality art and finish that we’ve all come to expect from the studio.
MOVIES
Variety

Beach House Pictures Takes Majority Stake in Singapore’s Momo Film Co.

Asia-based production firm Beach House Pictures has acquired a majority stake in Tan Si En and Kris Ong’s Singapore-based Momo Film Co. Tan Si En’s producer credits include 2021 Cannes selection “The Year of the Everlasting Storm,” and Anthony Chen’s Toronto, London and Pingyao title “Wet Season.” Kris Ong, a script consultant at HBO Asia, is also a writer-director whose latest short film “Sunday” had its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Shortfest in 2019. She is also the co-writer on He Shuming’s debut feature film “Ajoomma,” which is currently in production. Beach House, a Blue Ant Media company, is expanding...
MOVIES
Variety

Latin American TV Trends – Broken Down by The Wit at MipCancun

Geneva-based TV ratings analysis company The Wit has presented at MipCancun what it deems to be the current and potential buzz titles in Latin America. Speaking to Variety, The Wit’s managing director Caroline Servy identified at least three trending themes: Empowered women, socially conscious stories and edgy elevated fiction, predominantly made by streamers, that “cuts through the clutter.” Also ruling the field are bio-series with the latest led by “Maradona: Blessed Dream,” which broke recent records on Argentina’s Canal 9 before bowing worldwide on Amazon Prime on October 29. Turkish series are wildly popular in the region but not as widely distributed by the...
TV SERIES
Variety

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people, sharing all these different points of views. During lockdown, we were stuck in one single reality,” she says, also mentioning the festival’s new program structure, introducing Envision and International Competition as well as cross-section awards (Best Dutch Film, Best First Feature and ReFrame Award). “There is a lot of value that we...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

MipCancun 2021: A Content Feeding Frenzy, Buzz Titles, Mexico & Big Production Plays

One of Reed Midem’s most successful TV events, the fast growing MipCancun has stood out for its efficient one-to-one meeting coordination, a carefully curated conference program and the bigger picture of an exploding premium series production sector in Latin America, offering as sense of real commercial opportunity and larger artistic ambition. As MipCancun director Bénédicte Touchard de Morant reminded delegates on Tuesday night at this year’s inauguration, MipCancun remains in essence a mass networking event. Its very setting, at just one part of a monumental all inclusive hotel on the shores of the Caribbean, in itself encourages ad hoc encounters, as...
TV SERIES
Variety

The Mediapro Studio Makes Strategic Executive Appointments for the Americas

One of the largest corporate presences at this year’s MipCancun, Spain’s Mediapro, for decades now a sports broker, services provider and producer of auteur films, from Woody Allen and Roman Polanski to Spain’s Isabel Coixet and Fernando León de Aranoa, has made a pair of high-profile executive moves within its flagship The Mediapro Studio production unit, naming Eugeni Sallent as the company’s new head of Latin America and Carolina Bilbao as VP of content and business development for the U.S. Both appointments are representative of an ongoing push among many European “super indies” to grow their current operations on the other...
BUSINESS
Variety

Spanish-Language Turkish Drama SVOD Service Kanal D Drama to Board Roku in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Kanal D Drama, the first independent streaming service dedicated exclusively to Turkish dramas in Spanish, will board the Roku platform for key Latin American markets in the next few days. The service is already available on Amazon Fire and will soon be also available on the Samsung Smart TV platform in the region. The streaming service launched in Latin America, the U.S. and Spain in the fall, and offers more than 4,000 hours of Turkish melodramas and series dubbed into neutral Spanish. It is downloadable from the Apple Store and Google Play for smartphones and tablets and is already available on Roku...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Doc Thriller ‘Killing Escobar,’ Sold by Abacus Media Rights, Sells Robustly Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

Abacus Media Rights has clinched rapid sales in more than half the world’s major territories on “Killing Escobar,” proving the enduring market appeal of one of Latin America’s most powerful IPs, Pablo Escobar – if producers find a new and unique way into his story. In the case of “Killing Escobar,” this comes via the extraordinary true account of Scottish mercenary and ex-SAS operative Peter McAleese who was hired by the notorious Cali Cartel to recruit and lead a 12-man team of ex-special forces commandos to assassinate the world’s biggest drug baron, Pablo Escobar. The hit is planned at the one place...
MOVIES
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s Movistar Plus Sign Carriage Deal

Spain’s Movistar Plus, the top Spanish pay TV player, announced Thursday that it has signed a carriage deal with Amazon Prime Video. Movistar Plus clients with a Prime subscription and a UHD decoder will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video via Movistar Plus’ display and search mechanisms. Full integration of Prime Video on Movistar Plus’ home page will be completed by Nov. 24. Via the new deal, Amazon Prime Video is joining Netflix, Disney Plus, DAZN as well as Spain’s LaLigaSports TV, Atresplayer Premium and Mitele on Movistar Plus as Telefonica pay TV unit Movistar Plus drives to consolidate as...
BUSINESS
Variety

France’s Documentary Banner ZED Inks 10-Title Deal With Curiosity

Leading French documentary production and distribution banner ZED has signed a deal with Curiosity, the U.S. non-fiction company headed by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, to deliver 10 exclusive programs by the end of 2022. They will premiere across Curiosity’s subscription-based platform, and its linear channel. Under the pact, the first 7 original productions set to be delivered include “Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend – Season 2,” a gripping series of four episodes exploring how fortresses redefined the art of warfare. Locations visited as part of the series are the sieges of Saint John of Acre in Israel, Rhodes in Greece,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Part 3 Now Filming in Paris

Netflix’s hit series “Lupin” is currently shooting its highly anticipated third instalment in Paris with French star Omar Sy reprising his role as Assane Diop, a character inspired by the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin. The show is Netflix’s second biggest international hit after “Squid Game.” The production was announced on Thursday by both Netflix and Sy on their respective Twitter accounts. Sy, who is now based in Los Angeles, posted a selfie with his staple bright smile against a rooftop view of Paris, with a caption that reads “Feels good being home! Lupin, Part 3,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy