ATX Television Festival Announces In-Person 2022 Event Dates, Opens Pitch Competition Submissions

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
ATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option.

Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022.

This will be the festival’s 11th year overall, but its first in-person one since 2019. Programming information, as well as details on how to attend, is expected to be announced in January 2022.

The pitch competition gives undiscovered writers a chance to pitch their script ideas to top decision-makers in television (both on the creative side and executives). First, applicants must submit a 90-second video pitch and a 10-page writing sample for a scripted TV show. The top candidates are narrowed down by a panel composed of network and studio executives, showrunners and other writers and producers, as well as The Black List, Sundance Episodic Labs and Inevitable Foundation, which will select a combined 20 applicants to advance directly to the semi-finals round. The top 10 finalists pitch their show ideas live during the festival in June.

ATX Television Festival has partnered with the Black List and Sundance Episodic Labs before, but this is the first year Inevitable Foundation is also involved.

“Inevitable Foundation is excited to partner with ATX Festival on The Pitch Competition to spotlight the work of rising disabled screenwriters and help them expand their networks” said Inevitable Foundation co-founders Richie Siegel and Marisa Torelli-Pedevska in a joint statement. “The TV industry needs to make rapid progress increasing the number of disabled writers in positions of power and we are dedicated to breaking down barriers for this immensely talented population.”

One winner from the pitch competition will have their script read by the pitch judges and receive general meetings for feedback, as well as a mentorship with a showrunner or executive in order to hone the pitch. The winner also receives a minimum of three general meetings with studios, networks or production companies — including Rooster Teeth, an official partner of the pitch competition — arranged by the festival.

Last year’s winner, Charles Kindinger, is currently being mentored for his pitch by Glen Mazzara (“The Walking Dead,” “The Shield”), while the 2020 winner, Chris Kyle, has his pitch in development with Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman at Best Day Ever, Jessica Rhoades at Pacesetter Productions and Amy Talkington.

Pictured: ATX Television Festival logo and Kaitlin Olson and Scott MacArthur at the 2017 event.

