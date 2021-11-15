ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says Finger 'Felt Fine' During Shutout Loss to Packers

By Ben Pickman
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did not attribute his struggles on Sunday against the Packers to the lingering effects of his hand injury.

"My finger felt fine," Wilson said. "The problem with tonight was I had two bad plays. That's what it really was."

The two plays Wilson was alluding to were his interceptions, the first coming on a third-and-10 throw into the end zone in the third quarter, and the other on a deep shot in the fourth quarter when he was looking to hit wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was double-covered.

Wilson completed just 20 of his 40 pass attempts on Sunday for 161 yards. The Seahawks were shut out 17–0, the franchise's first scoreless loss since 2011, and the first shutout loss of Wilson's career.

"I know you're wondering, 'Was he ready?' and all that kind of stuff," coach Pete Carroll said. "He was ready to play. There's no other information leading into this that could tell us any different. He was pumped. Got after it and all that. [Green Bay] did a nice job tonight. They're a good defense. We couldn't get enough going on to make the points we needed."

Wilson returned to play Sunday after suffering a fractured finger in the team's Week 5 loss to the Rams. Wilson underwent surgery to repair the injury, a comeback which Carroll has said was a "a remarkable story of recovery."

He had been expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury.

Wilson's two interceptions on Sunday were only the second and third of his season. He's thrown for more than 1,300 yards with 10 touchdowns as well.

Seattle hosts the Cardinals next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

