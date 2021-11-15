ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Barney the Dinosaur Documentary in the Works at Peacock

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuScM_0cxGA0E900

A three-part documentary about Barney the Dinosaur has started production at Peacock , the streamer announced Monday.

The project will examine the meteoric rise of Barney, the beloved children’s character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world. It hails from Scout Productions and Tommy Avallone.

“Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “This documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years.”

With exclusive interviews and archival footage, the three-part documentary will offer first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.

Barney was created by Sheryl Leach, with the character debuting in 1988 in the ” Barney and the Backyard Gang” home video series. That was followed by the PBS series “Barney & Friends,” which aired until 2010. There have also been numerous Barney concert specials, movies, toys, and more.

The documentary is produced by Scout Productions. Tommy Avallone is the director and executive producer. Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Amy Goodman Kassm, and Joel Chiodi of Scout Productions executive produce along with Raymond Esposito. Wendy Greene is co-executive producer and Trent Johnson is the producer. The untitled doc will premiere on Peacock in 2022.

Scout Productions is known for producing unscripted shows like “Queer Eye” at Netflix as well as “Legendary” and “The Hype” at HBO Max. They previously produced the critically-acclaimed documentary “Fog of War” as well as the LGBTQ history doc “Equal.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)
MOVIES
Variety

Derek Luke to Reunite With Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Luke will star in “Rare Objects,” reuniting with Katie Holmes nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in 2003’s “Pieces of April.” Holmes not only stars in “Rare Objects,” but will produce and direct the movie as well. She also co-wrote its screenplay, which is based on Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name, with Phaedon Papadopoulos. Julia Mayorga, the breakout star of Showtime’s “American Rust,” is part of the ensemble. Luke will also appear in another (still-untitled) film directed by Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo. Luke is an Independent Spirit Award-winning actor for his debut performance in the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Johnson
Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Earthworm Jim’ TV Series in Development From Interplay Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

A new “Earthworm Jim” animated TV series is in development, Variety has learned exclusively. The project hails from Interplay Entertainment Corp., which owns the rights to the “Earthworm Jim” games. Interplay has partnered with APA to bring the project to television. Like the games, the series would follow the adventures of the titular Jim, a worm in a futuristic robotic suit who fights evildoers. The series will also bring in new characters as they navigate the galaxy, where each planet is home to a race of anthropomorphic animals. Jim’s ultimate quest is to find his true home among the stars: a near-mythical planet...
TV SERIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Peacock#The Documentary#The Scout Productions#The Backyard Gang#Pbs#Lgbtq
Variety

Mel Brooks to Be Honored With L.A. Film Critics Career Achievement Award – Film News in Brief

Mel Brooks Awarded With the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Career Achievement Award The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) has announced that legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks will receive the LAFCA Career Achievement Award. Brooks began as a comic and writer on Sid Caesar’s variety show, “Your Show of Shows” and went on to create the comic character The 2000 Year Old Man with Carl Reiner. Brooks also wrote TV comedy series “Get Smart” with Buck Henry. “Mel Brooks is a national treasure and a comedy filmmaking legend,” said LAFCA president Claudia Puig. “Most of our members could probably quote whole swathes of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sineád O’Connor Feature Documentary In The Works From ‘Control’ Producer Orian Williams & ShinAwiL

EXCLUSIVE: Nothing Compares To U singer Sineád O’Connor is the latest pop star to get the feature doc treatment. Irish producer ShinAwiL has teamed up with Orian Williams, the film producer behind Joy Division biopic Control, and DJ Dave Fanning to tell the story of the controversial artist. Sineád (w/t) is an access-led feature documentary celebrating the musical work of the Grammy Award-winner. Irish director Maurice Sweeney, who directed IRA doc I Dolours, will helm with Williams, ShinAwiL’s Larry Bass and Fanning exec producing. It will tell the story of O’Connor, who now goes by Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam in 2018, who broke through with...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Peacock orders what is believed to be the first feature-length documentary on Rosa Parks' life

The Soledad O'Brien-produced The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, premiering in 2022 from directors Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton, tells the unexpected story of the Civil Rights icon "and her life beyond the historic bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama," per Deadline. "The documentary reveals the intent behind her activism, her radical politics and the true extent of her courage. It features a wealth of video footage, exclusive audio of Parks and a wide range of interview subjects including activists, celebrities and Rosa Parks’ own family." The documentary is based on Jeanne Theoharis' bestselling book The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Hollywood Reporter

Documentary Editors Group Aims to Clarify “Humane Work Hours” Amid Boom in Nonfiction Content

Amid a sharp rise in demand for documentary titles, a group of documentary editors is attempting to set standards for scheduling and work hours with a new document of suggested guidelines. On Sunday The Alliance of Documentary Editors (ADE), an over 1,000-member grassroots organization that formed three years ago to support better working conditions, increased diversity and ethical standards in the field, is launching a “Guide for Documentary Edit Schedules” at an event at the DOC NYC festival. The Hollywood Reporter got an early look at the document, which offers recommendations for when to hire editors and assistant editors onto projects,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Peacock Sets ‘The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks’ Documentary for 2022 From Soledad O’Brien’s SO’B Productions

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” is set to be framed in a new documentary on Peacock, from award-winning directors Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton and produced by Emmy Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien’s SO’B Productions. Currently in production, the project marks the first ever full-length documentary about the civil right icon, which expands Parks’ story beyond her historic bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. Using a wealth of video footage and exclusive audio of Parks, plus interviews with activists, celebrities and Parks’ own family, the film aims to “reveal the intent behind her activism, her radical politics and the true extent...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IndieWire

‘A Choice of Weapons’ Review: HBO’s Gordon Parks Documentary Only Works for New Fans

By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller. As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks,” the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists...
MOVIES
purecountry1067.com

A Barney Doc Is on the Way

Pretty soon you’re going to get to know the history of everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur – Barney. A new documentary from the producers of Queer Eye has just received the green light at Peacock. Production has already begun on the three-part documentary that will detail the rise of the lovable...
TV SERIES
Variety

7 Powerful Gordon Parks Photos From the New HBO Documentary About Him

“A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks,” borrows the title of the pioneering photographer and filmmaker’s autobiography to explore his legacy as a visual artist. Director and producer John Maggio weaves together stories of contemporary Black photographers and filmmakers with Parks’ life story, tracing his journey from childhood poverty in Kansas to staff photographer at Life magazine in the late 1940s and Hollywood director of movies including “Shaft.” Maggio, who previously spotlighted Ben Bradlee in a 2017 documentary for HBO, intersperses commentary by notables such as Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with vintage clips of Parks speaking about the power of photography.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter To Lead New Regency & QCode Thriller Series ‘Ballistic’

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter and The Enemy Within star Jennifer Carpenter is set to star in and executive-produce New Regency and QCode thriller series Ballistic. Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice) and Jonathan Ohye (Bosch) will also star in the series about a secret operative (Carpenter) who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her. Series creators Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) and Anna Halberg (Distant) will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The drama, which will be directed and executive-produced by Jeremy Rush (Wheelman), marks the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
Variety

Jacki Weaver Cast in ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Australian actor Jacki Weaver has been added to the cast of “Hello Tomorrow!,” an upcoming dramedy series. “Hello Tomorrow” is set in a retro-future world and follows a group of traveling salesmen selling lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman whose optimism inspires his coworkers and customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. Weaver will play Barbara Billings, Jack’s caustic and manipulative mother. Other cast members include Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nick Podany and Dewshane Williams. Weaver is known for playing Janine “Smurf” Cody in...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy