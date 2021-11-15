California gas prices hit record high — again; here are tips for improving gas mileage

For the second day in a row, California set another gas price record on Monday with the average price for a gallon reaching $4.682.

The new unwelcome record comes just a day after the state saw an all-time high of $4.676 per gallon on Sunday , according to the American Automobile Association .

The country has seen the prices of gasoline, natural gas and heating oil surge along with other commodities as demand increases while supplies struggle to keep up.

“People’s desire to travel and reconnect with loved ones, has been taking place all fall,” KTLA spokesperson Doug Shupe said.

A gallon of gas, on average, was $3.415 nationwide Monday, up from $2.126 a year ago.

But Californians are the hardest hit when it comes to what drivers are paying at the pump. The state has the highest gas prices in the nation, according to AAA.

In the Southern California region: the average price per gallon stood at $4.672 in the Los Angeles – Long Beach area, followed by $4.654 in Ventura, $4.635 in Orange County, $4.629 in San Diego, $4.621 in the Santa Barbara area and $4.613 in San Bernardino and $4.591 in Riverside.

Some gas stations KTLA visited in the Los Angeles area had prices over $5 per gallon Monday.

“Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

AAA told CNN that heavy rainstorms in Northern California may have influenced production capacity, ultimately also affecting Southern California.

“It’s a bit of a supply crunch we have right now, there’s nothing major, until the refineries in Northern California can get back up to full production capacity,” Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California said.

Tips for improving gas mileage

Californians can follow these tips from the AAA to improve gas mileage:

Keep tires properly inflated because under-inflation reduces fuel economy

Slow down and drive the speed limit

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel

Minimize your use of air conditioning

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car

Remove unnecessary bulky items from your car because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use

“When you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, try to put everything inside the trunk of the vehicle instead of those overhead luggage racks because that creates drag and reduces your fuel efficiency,” Shupe said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.