This Sunday Nov 21, 2021 3 families have come together to serve a free Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less fortunate. This will take place outside the Potato House @ 204 Connally St. We will have to go boxes ready for you to take home. Just drive up or walk up and someone will help you. We will start handing out food at 11 am. Please if you know of anyone that could use a meal let them know. This is our way of giving back to our community during this Holiday season.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO