ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Procter & Gamble Buys Farmacy Beauty

By Jenny B. Fine
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Riding high on the continued gains of its beauty business, Procter & Gamble is doubling down on skin care with the acquisition of Farmacy Beauty .

Founded six years ago by serial entrepreneur David Chung , Farmacy bills itself as “farm-to-face skin care.” Bestsellers include Green Clean cleansing balm, Honeymoon Glow Serum and Filling Good hyaluronic acid serum.

More from WWD

“We’ve had our eyes on the brand for quite a while,” said Markus Strobel, president of skin and personal care at P&G Beauty . “It’s an attractive brand with amazing potential and an unusual positioning — deeply rooted in science combined with natural ‘farm-to-face’ ingredient sourcing. This combination is super attractive and fills a space in our portfolio that we don’t have.”

Terms of the deal, which is pending regulatory approval, were not disclosed. Industry sources estimate Farmacy will close out the year with net sales approaching the $80 million mark. Both Chung and P&G declined to comment on the numbers.

Farmacy, which is d-to-c and exclusive to Sephora in North America, enables P&G to reach a younger consumer, while also reflecting the core values of its Responsible Beauty platform. Currently, P&G’s skin care roster consists of Olay, SKII and First Aid Beauty.

“Our portfolio is small but powerful,” said Alex Keith , chief executive officer of P&G Beauty. “Farmacy is a unique addition, appealing to the Gen Z consumer as a conscious brand and strengthening our presence in the specialty beauty channel.”

For Chung, the deal will enable Farmacy to scale exponentially. “I’m very good at incubating and building brands, taking them from zero to $100 million,” he said. “After that, I’m not as good. This brands needs to grow to the next level, and needs a company like P&G with their tremendous resources, especially globally.”

Chung, who sold a majority stake in his previous business, Englewood Lab, to Cosmecca Korea in 2018 for $57 million and more recently launched iLabs, which develops Indie brands, will remain as an adviser to Farmacy for a year. Mina Chae, Farmacy’s vice president of global marketing, will become the president and CEO.

In terms of the integration, P&G will be relatively hands-off, a lesson it has learned from the successful acquisition of Native, Walker Brands and First Aid Beauty over the last five years. “We don’t know everything so there’s a lot we can learn,” said Strobel. “In the past, it was more like, ‘This is what you should do.’ Now, it’s ‘you know what you’re doing and you tell us how we can help you take it to the next level.’ This is a new muscle we have built.”

That was one of the things that appealed to Chung as he shopped around for a buyer, as did P&G’s Responsible Beauty platform, which launched last year and encompasses a 360-degree approach to sustainability, equity and inclusivity, environmental impact and more. “Sustainability has been a key part of our philosophy from the beginning” said Chung, “and P&G can take that to the next level by integrating it into Responsible Beauty.”

While there are no immediate plans to significantly increase distribution in North America, international expansion is top of mind. “Farmacy is still at the beginning of its trajectory, and we’ve learned a lot with First Aid Beauty,” said Strobel, noting that the brand’s business has doubled since P&G bought it three years ago. “Strategy is the ability to say no, and we want to be very selective about expansion plans, and consciously develop the brands and their potential.”

Overall, P&G remains extremely bullish on skin care. Strobel said that North America and Europe are both growing, that APAC is slowly coming out of the COVID-19 crisis and that, while growth has slowed somewhat in China, it is still the highest in the world.

The company has been aggressively courting growth — both with its legacy brands and via incubation and acquisition.  For the most recent quarter ended Sept. 30, P&G’s beauty sales totaled nearly $4 billion, up five percent from the previous year. Strobel didn’t rule out more acquisitions in the short term.

“You have seen that under Alex’s leadership, P&G Beauty got its mojo back,” he said. “We are growing and always on the lookout to complement our portfolio with interesting brands and propositions. We are looking and looking and looking a bit more.”

For his part, Chung continues to see significant opportunity in the Indie brand space. “I always look at supply and demand and there is a tremendous demand for Indie brands. There are influencers, celebrities, housewives who want to sell brands, but there are limited manufacturers who can support this demand,” he said. The vision for iLabs is to be a one-stop shop for such founders, and Chung said business is booming, noting they’ve created “a lot” of brands this year.

While he’s not actively working on any brands outside of iLabs at the moment, he believes the next big area of opportunity for beauty will be in personalization. “I believe the future will be creating a brand that is really catering to individuals — one-on-one customization,” he said. “That is where the whole world is heading as we all go to Amazon and they know exactly what we like. We are moving in that direction.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2021

L’Occitane to Acquire Sol de Janeiro

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

H&M, Google, Macy’s, Depop, IMG Models Support Diversity With Holiday Efforts

Click here to read the full article. As shoppers are gearing up for what is expected to be a competitive buying season, some retailers and businesses are supporting Black-owned businesses and organizations. While some fashion companies’ calls for greater diversity in advertising, employment and merchandise assortment have petered out and no longer reflect the social justice movement that took hold in much of the U.S. last year following the police killing of George Floyd, others are still trying to make headway with diversity and inclusion.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Coty Touts ‘Powerhouse’ Beauty Plan Progress

Click here to read the full article. Sue Y. Nabi declared that her powerhouse play at Coty’s was working — and setting up the company for continued growth.   The chief executive officer and her executive team were at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, underscoring the strategic plan laid out in April and pointing out to the investment community signs of progress. More from WWDFashion is Smitten With Beauty ExecutivesBeauty's Female Power DuosSally Hansen Color Therapy “Although there is much further we can go, I’m delighted to be able to say that we have reclaimed our position as a true beauty powerhouse,”...
BUSINESS
WWD

Stratia, the L.A.-Made Skin Care Brand, Receives $2M Investment

Click here to read the full article. Stratia, made in Los Angeles, has received a $2 million investment from Fable Investments, the venture capital branch of Natura & Co (which has previously funded the likes of Aesop and The Body Shop). “Customer acquisition is really the biggest hurdle we have, just getting them to try it once, and so that’s what this money is for,” said Stratia founder and chief executive officer Alli Reed. “It’s to make sure that as many people as possible are able to try Stratia.”More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Telegraph

Skincare expert Dija Ayodele on her best beauty buys

The award-winning skincare expert, 38, founded the Black Skin Directory in 2018 to advocate for inclusivity across the beauty industry. As she launches her debut book, Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide, she shares her favourite buys. Dija Ayodele current favourite buys. Superstay Matte Ink Liquid in 20 Pioneer, £9.99,...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aretha Franklin
Footwear News

Nordstrom Partners With Fanatics to Sell Licensed Sports Products Online

Nordstrom is getting into the sports merchandise game. The department store today announced a partnership with Fanatics Inc., the digital sports platform that sells licensed sportswear, sports equipment and other merchandise. Through the long-term partnership, Nordstrom shoppers will be able to browse and purchase an assortment of Fanatics products via the Nordstrom website. Fanatics will then fulfill and ship all order to customers. “We are thrilled to partner with Fanatics to serve both current and new customers, just in time for the gifting season,” said Teri Bariquit, chief merchandising officer at Nordstrom. “Through this innovative partnership model and new product category, we...
MLB
WWD

Lauder Names New Heads of North America, APAC

Click here to read the full article. The Estée Lauder Cos.’ latest executive shuffle spans two key markets. Mark Loomis, the company’s president of Asia-Pacific, has been appointed president of North America. Loomis succeeds Chris Good, who announced his retirement earlier this week and will report to chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Joy Fan is being promoted to the role of president and CEO, China. She will report to Peter Jueptner, the conglomerate’s new president of international. The market is now the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Click here to read the full article. José Neves might be busy burnishing his reputation as fashion dealmaker extraordinaire with talks underway to tighten ties between his Farfetch and Johann Rupert’s Compagnie Financière Richemont — but Wall Street is still keeping the profit pressure on.  Shares of Farfetch dropped 23.2 percent to $35 in after-hours trading on Thursday after the luxury platform posted strong third-quarter growth that was nonetheless short of the significant growth envisioned in August. More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHFarfetch, Natalie Massenet and José Neves Host Met Ball Weekend DinnerYoox Net-a-porter Valuation Farfetch’s adjusted earnings before...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Care#National Geographic#P G Beauty#Responsible Beauty#Skii#First Aid Beauty
miami.edu

Procter & Gamble executive: ‘Sustainability is good business’

Virginie Helias, chief sustainability officer for the world’s largest consumer goods company, discussed product innovations that “delight customers” while reducing their carbon footprint in a webinar hosted by the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. Helias, named in 2012 to develop and operationalize Procter & Gamble’s sustainability...
BUSINESS
WWD

Macy’s Studies Dot-com Spin-off

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc. has hired AlixPartners to review a potential separation of its dot-com and brick-and-mortar businesses à la Saks and Saks Fifth Avenue. Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer, confirmed that the retailer has tapped AlixPartners to examine the ramifications of the move. An activist investor, Jana Partners, has been pushing for the reengineering at Macy’s with the goal of raising shareholder value. Earlier this year, Saks Fifth Avenue separated its dot-com and store fleet into two separate companies, putting pressure on many retailers to examine the possibility.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Executives...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Buy the Dip: Disney, Mastercard, Sally Beauty

Stocks moved slightly lower over the past week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 0.63% over the last five trading sessions. All eyes are on the U.S. inflation rate, which clocked in at 6.2% in October, on a year-to-year basis. That’s impacting the U.S. dollar, which rose sharply as data showed inflation in the world's biggest economy grew at its fastest pace since 1990.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Latest Study on Sunscreens Market hints a True Blockbuster | Avon Products, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Johnson & Johnson

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Worldwide Sunscreens Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Worldwide Sunscreens Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Shiseido, Kao Group, Sun Bear Sunscreen, Bayer AG, Edgewell Personal Care, Beiersdorf AG, The Mentholatum Company, Inc, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Avon Products, Inc, L'OREAL PARIS, Inoherb, Jahwa, Pechoin, Johnson & Johnson, CHANDO, AmorePacific Corporation, LG Household & Health Care & Unilever.
ECONOMY
WWD

Simple, Recycled, Local: Brandart’s Sustainable Approach to Packaging

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — A significant percentage of the packaging of global luxury brands is shipped to industrial plants, e-commerce warehouses and stores by one company: Brandart. The Italian entity, which was established in 2000 in the Lombardy region, has a peculiar business model. In fact, Brandart is not a manufacturer, but is a procurement company with a network of 150 production partners operating in different areas of the world. “This business model prevents our luxury clients to rely too much on a single supplier, as well as on a single geographic region,” said Rocco Colucci, Brandart...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

The best budget beauty buys under £10

I love the thrill of discovering a new beauty product, but even more so when it happens to be an affordable item that doesn’t compromise on quality. Don’t get me wrong, I love luxury beauty buys, but for make-up in particular, you don’t need to spend big bucks to get your hands on some prize-winning formulas, which make for great stocking fillers and Secret Santa gifts.
MAKEUP
WWD

Unless Is Not Going to Get Stuck in the Sustainable Fashion Status Quo

Click here to read the full article. The streetwear brand billed at the outset as a “sustainable Supreme” of sorts drops its first collection Friday, and it’s giving cool, not just conscious. With entirely plant-based products that decompose at end of life, Unless is working to bring sustainability a kind of swag it hasn’t yet had. And cofounder Eric Liedtke’s way isn’t the finger-wagging “wokeness” of other eco purveyors.More from WWDMade in GermanyAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “The idea is how do you make sustainability cool instead of always coming in with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Phillip Lim Talks Volvo Collaboration, Freeing Himself

Click here to read the full article. Designer collaborations abound as many brands are seeking new roads to race down. But Phillip Lim’s recent one with Volvo Cars reflects his ongoing pursuit of sustainability and different avenues for creativity. Lim spelled out some of his design insights and sustainability pursuits during a conversation with Volvo’s head of design for the U.S. Eric Beak Thursday night at the 3.1 Phillip Lim store that was moderated by InStyle’s editor in chief Laura Brown.More from WWDSweetbriar Fires Up in New YorkInside The Mary Lane, the New West Village Restaurant at 99 Bank StreetA Look...
BUSINESS
WWD

Neiman Marcus Group Pumps Up the Ranks

Click here to read the full article. The Neiman Marcus Group has made three key changes at the senior level to reflect “a more modern growth mindset,” the company disclosed Friday. Natalie Lockhart has been named senior vice president of strategy and execution, responsible for coordinating all aspects of the luxury retailer’s growth roadmap. Lockhart is now also a member of NMG’s group leadership team and heads the new growth execution office, which coordinates the strategy and execution of the growth roadmap and supporting initiatives.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Best Black Friday Sephora Deals to Expect for 2021

Click here to read the full article. For beauty-lovers, Black Friday is a particularly special day. It’s the perfect time to invest in those bigger items that you can’t bring yourself to splurge on throughout the year with the best Black Friday beauty deals. It’s also a great time to purchase a gift for any women on your list who love beauty gifts or self-care gifts. Sephora is great at marking down a mix of products, including well-known items with cult-followings and trendy items from newer lines. No matter what you have your eye on, here’s what you can expect...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Macy’s Expands Selection of Eco-Friendly Footwear + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 18, 2021: Macy’s will soon sell shoes from Stardog Loungewear on Macy.com and in stores, expanding its commitment sourcing products made from sustainable materials. Stardog is known for offering sustainable sneakers made of 100% hemp. Starting Dec. 1, Macy’s will launch the collection with the Startonic House Shoe and Expedition Sneaker with plans to expand to include more products in the future. Nov. 11, 2021: Cariuma is now a Best for the World B-Corp Certified brand. In a statement, Cariuma...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy