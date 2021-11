The No. 4 ranked Oregon Ducks are heading to Seattle to take on their rival in the Washington Huskies, and there are a lot of major storylines going into this game. How will Oregon handle the pressure of knowing they are in control of their playoff destiny after this week's first round of playoff rankings? Jimmy Lake's comments about the University of Oregon's academic standing. Oregon's health of this football team going into such a big game. What are going to be the keys to victory for the Ducks?

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO