Retailers expect holiday shopping boost

Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
The state’s retailers are expecting record sales this holiday season, with increases of about 10% over 2020, according to the Florida Retail Federation. The industry group said the average consumer is expected to spend $998 on gifts over the next...

EatThis

Walmart Wants Customers to Know This Before Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping usually goes hand in hand with crowds, sales, and maybe a visit with Santa. With supply chain issues already causing shipping delays and shortages, Walmart has a few things it wants you to know before you head out to your neighborhood store this season. Whether you're shopping for...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

With just seven days to go until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – the countdown is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
SHOPPING
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores

New York (CNN Business) — CVS Health is closing 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10% of its footprint, in response to the changing of "consumer buying patterns." The drug store chain said Thursday that the closures will result in a retail presence that ensures it...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
FOXBusiness

Macy's sales surge 36%

Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers posting strong sales as they...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Early Christmas spending boosts retail sales

UK retail sales rose more than expected in October, underpinned by spending on toys and clothes in the run-up to Christmas. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, retail sales were up 0.8% on the month, coming in ahead of expectations for a 0.5% increase and leaving sales 5.8% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels. September’s sales figure was revised up from a 0.2% fall to flat.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nordstrom Partners With Fanatics to Sell Licensed Sports Products Online

Nordstrom is getting into the sports merchandise game. The department store today announced a partnership with Fanatics Inc., the digital sports platform that sells licensed sportswear, sports equipment and other merchandise. Through the long-term partnership, Nordstrom shoppers will be able to browse and purchase an assortment of Fanatics products via the Nordstrom website. Fanatics will then fulfill and ship all order to customers. “We are thrilled to partner with Fanatics to serve both current and new customers, just in time for the gifting season,” said Teri Bariquit, chief merchandising officer at Nordstrom. “Through this innovative partnership model and new product category, we...
MLB
News 12

How to spot counterfeit toys and scams this holiday season

This holiday season, many parents will do everything they can to get their hands on the toys on their children's wish lists. As a warning to those parents, beware of bogus websites and counterfeit toys. With supply chain issues and shortages expected, people may be turning online more and coming...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
CNN

TJ Maxx is raising prices on some upscale brands

New York (CNN) — TJ Maxx's stores have been popular in the pandemic with shoppers looking to score bargains on designer brands — but it's been raising prices on some of those upscale products. "Our strategy to surgically raise retail [prices] on select items is well underway, and we believe...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
Reuters

Lowe's lifts sales outlook as holiday shopping boost arrives early

(Reuters) -Lowe’s Cos Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as a decision to expedite product shipments helps the home improvement chain overcome widespread supply snarls and capitalize on an early start to holiday shopping by consumers. The company’s third-quarter earnings also trounced market expectations, riding on a surge...
RETAIL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

