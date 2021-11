Eight Eastern Conference teams currently have more wins than losses. Conveniently, the same eight teams have positive net ratings, the difference between the points they score per hundred possessions and the points they allow per hundred possessions. It’s a fun, idiosyncratic group, improbably featuring the Cavaliers, Knicks, and Wizards, all at the same time. Weird! Troublingly, the group does not include the 2020 conference finalist Boston Celtics, who fortified last season’s playoff roster with several key additions; it does not include the 2021 conference finalist Atlanta Hawks; it does not include the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the actual defending NBA champions. It brings me no pleasure (in fact it brings me great pleasure) to report that at least one of these three teams is a big old fraud. Possibly all three!

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO