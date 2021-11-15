Dodge Durango Hauls Around A Hellehant 300

These incredible Mopar monsters are a force to be reckoned with both on the track and on the towing capacity charts.

In the last decade of Dodge's domination over the domestic muscle car market, we've learned a fundamental lesson, Mopar fans are incredibly loyal. This is highly prevalent upon looking into the garage of any Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, or any other Mopar owner. Not only will you find an excellent modern muscle car, but you might even find a couple of extra domestic drag strip destroyers in the process. For many family people, this different flavor may come in a Ram truck or Dodge Durango. This is because of the superior towing capacity, which gives them the ability to carry their leading muscle cars on long trips. However, how many people tow their Hellcat killer with a Hellcat?

Check out a Hellcat swapped 300 here.

First, we'll mention the great car on the trailer. This amazing machine is a compelling Chrysler 300 with a massive 426 ci Hemi V8 Hellephant crate engine under the hood. Of course, this means that the insane car is pushing out 1000 horsepower and similar torque numbers. It should go without saying that 1000 horsepower is just a tad bit ridiculous for long trips, so the owner decided that the car needed a hauler to transport the beautiful machine from place to place.

This is where the next vehicle comes into play, a Dodge Durango Hellcat. This viscous SUV is an icon within the utility vehicle community. It combines the excellent towing capacity of a truck or SUV with the incredible power delivered by the famous supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 Hellcat engine. This 710 horsepower sport utility vehicle is undoubtedly a superb choice for carrying the Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 as it shows the builder's loyalty to America's favorite performance brand. It must be highly intimidating to see two insanely powerful Mopar monsters show up hand in hand, ready to kick some tail!