College Sports

Trojans: Wired bonus podcast: Jimmy Lake fired, Pac-12 carousel, USC search

By Matt Zemek
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington fired Jimmy Lake on Sunday afternoon. USC and Washington are therefore in the market for a head coach at the same time. Two Pac-12 programs with rich traditions and storied histories need the right...

buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
On3.com

Oregon Ducks wide receiver no longer with program

Oregon sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman is no longer with the program, according to On3’s ScoopDuck and head coach Mario Cristobal. The team confirmed the news Wednesday, with Cristobal saying it is time to move on. “He’s moving on, we’re moving,” Cristobal said. “We wish him the best.”. A former...
NFL
State
Washington State
247Sports

Washington coaching search: Kalani Sitake, Jay Norvell reportedly among top candidates after Jimmy Lake firing

The University of Washington's decision to fire Jimmy Lake over the weekend leaves another major opening within Power Five college football, and several names have reportedly surfaced as potential candidates for the Huskies. BYU's Kalani Sitake and Nevada's Jay Norvell will be in the mix, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports, as UW becomes the third program on the West Coast this fall to make an in-season move with its head coach, joining fellow Pac-12 schools USC and Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Person
Jimmy Lake
On3.com

Washington's Jimmy Lake fires assistant coach after loss

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake fired second-year offensive coordinator and quarterback coach John Donovan Sunday afternoon, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. After firing the assistant coach, Washington promoted wide receiver coach Junior Adams to play calling duties for the 2021 season. Offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum also received a promotion to quarterback coach.
WASHINGTON STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Hot name emerges for Trojans job, per report

Dave Aranda has seen his stock rise in recent weeks as Baylor has turned around its season, most notably with Saturday’s win over Oklahoma. Aranda has seen his profile jump so much, he’s been mentioned as a possible candidate at Southern Cal to replace Clay Helton. As Bruce Feldman of The Athletic points out, “When USC fired Clay Helton, Dave Aranda had a career record of 4-7. In the 2 months since, he’s led Baylor to an 8-2 record and now his coaching stock is soaring.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

UW fires head coach Jimmy Lake

SEATTLE — The University of Washington announced Sunday that it has fired head football coach Jimmy Lake. The change is effective immediately and assistant coach Bob Gregory will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. UW said it will honor the terms of his contract. The...
SEATTLE, WA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

USC vs. Arizona State football: Live Pac-12 South updates

Follow along for live updates before, during and after the USC football team’s game against Arizona State on Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. TV info, scouting report and prediction | Preview: USC’s QB mystery carries over to ASU | Without Drake London, USC moves on with Kyle Ford ready to step up.
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Washington Huskies fire football coach Jimmy Lake in second season

Washington on Sunday fired second-year football coach Jimmy Lake. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach for the 4-6 Huskies. "Making a head-coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off.
WASHINGTON STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC falls in Pac 12 title showdown at UCLA

No. 8 USC fell to No. 3 UCLA 3-1 on Friday night in a de facto Pac-12 title match in front of a sellout crowd at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. A poor first half was too much for the Trojans to overcome, and the Bruins were crowned Pac-12 champions for the 13th time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
East Bay Times

Pac-12 rewind: Utah and Oregon close in, Colorado rises up, USC’s QB mystery and more

Recapping the best and worst from Week 10 in the Pac-12 …. Oregon and Utah won impressively on the road and are close to clinching their respective divisions. It should be a fascinating three weeks, with their scheduled duel Nov. 20 in Salt Lake City and then the likely rematch for the conference championship Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. A loss in either game would knock the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff. Utah’s path to the Rose Bowl isn’t as clear. The Utes might be better off losing in two weeks.
COLORADO STATE
USA Today

Trojans: Wired Pac-12 college basketball season preview show

College hoops is here, and this season, Pac-12 teams will have fans back in the stands. Arenas will crackle with the intensity, emotion and excitement which makes college basketball sing. It will be a relief to have these sights and sounds back in our lives, as a vestige of normalcy returns to college sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS

