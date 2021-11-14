Trojans: Wired bonus podcast: Jimmy Lake fired, Pac-12 carousel, USC search

Washington on Sunday fired second-year football coach Jimmy Lake. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach for the 4-6 Huskies. "Making a head-coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO