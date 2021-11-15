ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Kevin Harvick as Guest for Podcast Season Finale and Fans Expect Cup Series Champion to Address Disrespectful Remarks in 2017 About Junior Stunting NASCAR’s Growth

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is beloved in NASCAR. He didn’t win the most popular driver award 15 years in a row by accident. Not surprisingly, when another driver says something negative about him, it becomes news. That’s what happened in 2017 with Kevin Harvick. The 2014 Cup Series champ made...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick sees 11-year streak snapped

A streak that could have ranked among the all-time greats came to an end for Kevin Harvick as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season concluded. One year after winning nine races, the most for a driver in a single NASCAR Cup Series season since Carl Edwards won the same amount in 2008, Kevin Harvick failed to reach victory lane.
MOTORSPORTS
thelascopress.com

Kyle Larson Wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship

It all comes down to this, four drivers, one race, for possibly the most difficult title in sports to win. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be decided today at Phoenix Raceway. A pair of teammates will race for the Bill France Cup. Denny Hamlin and Martin Treux Jr. from Joe Gibbs Racing line up against Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: This Kevin Harvick statistic from 2021 is just plain bizarre

Given how disappointing Kevin Harvick’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was, this is one of those statistics that just simply doesn’t make a ton of sense. Throughout the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kevin Harvick did quite a bit of winning — in fact, more winning than any other driver had done since Carl Edwards in 2008.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Who has the most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The 2021 season has ended with a new champion crowned, but which driver has the most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history? Which family has held the record since 1959?. In the 72 seasons that the NASCAR Cup Series has been racing, a total of 198 drivers have taken race wins at stock car racing’s highest level.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Dale Jr.
foxwilmington.com

Jeremy Chinn arrives sporting Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing suit

CHARLOTTE – Jeremy Chinn has worn jerseys of football, basketball, hockey and baseball greats of the Carolina. On Sunday, he turned to North Carolina’s homegrown sport and its most beloved driver: NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. The son of Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt, Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Daytona...
MOTORSPORTS
St. Augustine Record

KEN WILLIS: Chase vs. Harvick, Denny vs. Everybody ... maybe a wild Cup final at Phoenix?

Got busy and forgetful last Sunday afternoon — and maybe too interested in the NFL fare — and didn’t come back to the Martinsville NASCAR race until a little too late. The smoke hadn't cleared, but the racing had ended. And there in the middle of the remaining smoke was a weird scene — the cars of Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin, nose-to-nose. Didn’t take long to figure it all out: Denny got wrecked late, blamed Bowman — legitimately, it seems — and adding insult to injury, Bowman was about to lift a trophy Denny wanted.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Another seat has opened up for the 2022 season

Front Row Motorsports will continue to operate as a two-car team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after talks of a charter sale fell through. During the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there was mounting speculation that 23XI Racing would be acquiring one of the two charters currently used by Front Row Motorsports ahead of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dalejr
racer.com

Retiring Gordon leaving Penske's No.12 Cup car in good hands

As Todd Gordon bids farewell to Team Penske and NASCAR, he does so knowing the No. 12 team is in good hands and has plenty left to accomplish. “This group, they’re great. They’re phenomenal,” Gordon told RACER through The Racing Writer’s Podcast. “I’m really proud of getting this group together and just watching them be as successful as they can be, and be the people they are. They’re all great, and they mesh really well.”
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Two-Time NASCAR Cup Champion Terry Labonte 'Knew How to Win'

There were times back in the day when NASCAR didn’t know quite what to do with this new, young, soft-spoken driver from Texas with the interesting last name. Was it Terry L-a-b-o-n-t-e? Or L-a-B-o-n-t-e? Or maybe L-’-B-o-n-t-e? Or even L-A-B-o-n-t-e? You could find it written—incorrectly, in many cases—all sorts of ways.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Cup Series Champion News

It’s Kyle Larson’s year. Larson, 29, locked up the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday evening. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished in first place in the race for the Cup Series. The NASCAR driver had 10 wins on the year. “RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE LARSON!...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rittenhouse would have got life if he was Black, says Nascar racer Bubba Wallace

Kyle Rittenhouse would have been given a life sentence or shot dead if he had been Black, Nascar driver Bubba Wallace said on Friday.“Let the boy be black and it would’ve been life… hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bulls*** trial,” Wallace wrote in a tweet after Rittenhouse was found not guilty of the homicide of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber on Friday. “Sad,” he added.Wallace, 28, is the only full-time African-American driver currently racing in Nascar, and often uses his platform to speak out about social justice issues.Last summer, as the country was convulsed by...
SOCIETY
FanSided

NASCAR driver wishes ‘noose’ situation was handled differently

An incorrectly identified “hate crime” led to all kinds of different reactions from those in the NASCAR world last June at Talladega Superspeedway. When a suspiciously tied garage pull rope was found in the stall of Bubba Wallace and the #43 Richard Petty Motorsports team at Talladega Superspeedway during a race weekend in June 2020, NASCAR put out a statement.
MOTORSPORTS
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR: The Heat Check Podcast for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship

With the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix this week, practice and qualifying are back on the table. How does that alter our approach to NASCAR DFS? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the race, detailing the impact of practice and qualifying, how we should handle the four drivers competing for the championship, and which drivers stand out prior to practice and qualifying.
MOTORSPORTS
Duluth News Tribune

Larson clinches NASCAR Cup Series title

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Kyle Larson's 2020 season ended in shame. His 2021 season ended in glory. Larson won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway and the season title that went along with that victory. "I cannot believe it," Larson said after wiping a torrent of tears from his...
AVONDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, predictions: Model reveals surprising picks for Phoenix finale

The NASCAR Playoffs will reach their conclusion on Sunday with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Phoenix Raceway began hosting the championship finale last season, and the final four drivers in this year's title race are Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. It'll be two Hendricks Motorsports teammates against two Joe Gibbs Racing teammates when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET, but while they may link up early, it'll be every man for himself down the stretch with a NASCAR Cup Series title on the line.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

175K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy