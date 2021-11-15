Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Kevin Harvick as Guest for Podcast Season Finale and Fans Expect Cup Series Champion to Address Disrespectful Remarks in 2017 About Junior Stunting NASCAR’s Growth

Kyle Rittenhouse would have been given a life sentence or shot dead if he had been Black, Nascar driver Bubba Wallace said on Friday.“Let the boy be black and it would’ve been life… hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bulls*** trial,” Wallace wrote in a tweet after Rittenhouse was found not guilty of the homicide of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber on Friday. “Sad,” he added.Wallace, 28, is the only full-time African-American driver currently racing in Nascar, and often uses his platform to speak out about social justice issues.Last summer, as the country was convulsed by...

