Hilton plots growth in Europe and U.K.

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 217 properties and more than 35,000 rooms in development, Hilton is expected to increase its footprint in Europe and U.K. by nearly 30% by the end of 2023. “Europe is instrumental to Hilton’s global growth because of the high volume of leisure and business travel in the region,” said Kevin...

www.hotelbusiness.com

