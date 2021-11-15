Toyota Unveils All-New GR Supra Funny Car

It’s not the fastest Toyota ever. Nowhere near being the rarest either. It’s not the most powerful, most beautiful, or toughest. It has earned no racing glory, appeared in no iconic movie roles, and the guys wearing big watches at the Barrett-Jackson auction aren’t outbidding each other to obtain one. It is, however, the ultimate Toyota; the Toyota that embodies and exemplifies all the virtues that keep Americans buying Toyotas. It was overbuilt but affordable when it was new. And since then has become one of the greatest used cars of all time. No, scratch that, it IS the greatest used car of all time. It’s the Camry XV10 sold during the 1992 to 1996 model years.

