Toyota Unveils All-New GR Supra Funny Car

By Gerhard Horn
 4 days ago
Toyota recently unveiled its new race car for the 2022 NHRA season in the Funny Car competition. This is the first time the GR Supra has made its debut as a Funny Car, and will participate at its first event in Pomona in February 2022. The GR Supra replaces the well-known...

