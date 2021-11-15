Share your favorite holiday traditions

When it comes time to decorating your space for the holiday season, there’s no better place to start than your fireplace mantel. Often the focal point of a room, the mantel offers so many design configurations and options (and empty spaces to fill with elves, reindeers, wreaths, and other tchotchkes). As the focal point, the mantel can tie in a cohesive theme or style for all your holiday decor, across your fireplace and Christmas tree and throughout the whole room. So, why not add to your holiday collection with items for that space that fit your style—or the style you wish to achieve?
