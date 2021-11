As the first quarter comes to a close and North Carolina holds a 14-10 lead over undefeated, No. 9-ranked Wake Forest, Chapel Hill on Saturday has been the Sam Howell show. Howell, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate and the star quarterback for Mack Brown’s Tar Heels, has hardly thrown the ball on Saturday, logging just one completion in two attempts for 30 yards. Instead, he’s gotten it done with his legs, rushing to not one but two touchdowns.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO