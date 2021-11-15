ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grigsby scores 30 to lift Seattle past Idaho St. 77-51

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Riley Grigsby had a career-high 30 points as Seattle routed Idaho State 77-51 on Sunday. Cameron...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA players react to Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother drove him from Antioch, Illinois, across state lines to Kenosha, Wisc., with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, prior to a night of Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest in Kenosha in the wake of a white police officer shooting and killing Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. There, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — plus injured a third. Rittenhouse was put on trial for homicide with a total of five charges in the shootings; the defense argued the shootings were in self-defense. It was a case that touched on race and gun rights issues that have divided the nation.
NBA
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Bengals#Seattle Riley Grigsby#Ap#Automated Insights
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA
Greensburg Daily News

Late score lifts Titans past ND

In search of its third straight sectional title, North Decatur traveled to Tri High School on Friday to face the Titans. The Titans scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chargers 20-13 to claim the sectional championship. Tri (10-2) travels to North Central of Farmersburg...
HIGH SCHOOL
wtmj.com

Neese, Stephens lift Indiana State past Green Bay 81-77

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 18 points as Indiana State narrowly beat Green Bay 81-77 in a season opener. Kailex Stephens added 16 points, Xavier Bledson scored 15 and Cameron Henry had 15 for the Sycamores. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
INDIANA STATE
montanasports.com

Highlights: Butte's Tommy Mellott lifts Montana State past Idaho

BOZEMAN — With the game tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, Montana State freshman Tommy Mellott punched in his third touchdown of the game to give the Bobcats a 20-13 edge over the University of Idaho (3-7, 2-5), which would prove to be enough. Photo gallery of the game...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Bean scores 30 to lift Utah St. past Richmond 85-74

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Justin Bean had a career-high 30 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah State topped Richmond 85-74. Brandon Horvath had 18 points for Utah State. Trevin Dorius added 11 points. Rylan Jones had 10 points. Grant Golden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WNCT

Seabron free throws lift NC State past Colgate, 77-74

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron hit two free throws with two seconds left to lift North Carolina State to a 77-74 win over Colgate on Saturday. Tucker Richardson pulled Colgate even at 74 with 11 seconds left with a 3-pointer, but Seabron drew a foul and gave the Wolfpack the two-point lead and Ebenezer […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Okafor lifts SE Louisiana past Paul Quinn 77-60

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Southeastern Louisiana to a 77-60 win over NAIA-level Paul Quinn on Sunday. Keon Clergeot had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (2-1). Jalyn Hinton added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Roger McFarlane had seven rebounds.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on Monday. Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-2). Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 11 points and eight rebounds. Antwon Ferrell had 18...
KENNESAW, GA
247Sports

Stroud's return lifts Bulldogs past Idaho 69-62

The Fresno State Bulldogs received a standout performance from star forward Orlando Robinson and a jolt from Deon Stroud’s season debut to get past the Idaho Vandals on Monday. The Bulldogs closed out a 69-62 win after Idaho kept things close for most of the night. Robinson led the way...
IDAHO STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

UTEP battles Northern New Mexico

Northern New Mexico vs. UTEP (1-1) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners will be taking on the Eagles of Northern New Mexico. UTEP lost 77-71 on the road against New Mexico State in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS:...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy