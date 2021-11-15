An Oregon winery grows in Brooklyn

Clay Pigeon Winery flies well under the radar from their roost in Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood. They are direct-to-consumer only, and they are in no particular hurry to sell their wines. Need an exciting new wine adventure this holiday season? Train your sights on Clay Pigeon Winery. History: Clay Pigeon...
A beloved Seattle dumpling franchise is opening shop in a downtown Portland space best known for the high-end restaurant that flamed out there more than a decade ago. Dough Zone Dumpling House has been making a name for itself in the Seattle area since 2014, when owners Jason and Nancy Zhai opened their first location in Bellevue before expanding to eight locations around the city, with two more in California’s Silicon Valley.
If you’re shopping for readers this year, why not wrap up a book by an Oregon author or illustrator? Here are 13 titles, all published in 2021, for bookworms of all ages. After Freda’s grandmother takes her blueberry picking and preserves the berries in jars, Freda ponders what she could save. In this picture book from Portlander Vera Brosgol, words and illustrations combine for a humorous tale about what’s truly worth hoarding in life.
Santa’s wink. Silly dogs in red scarves. Snowflakes and deliciously shmaltzy songs. Everyone who’s craving holiday shopping as it was before COVID-19 is bound to get swept up this season. Stores are prancing back into safe yet spirited activities, from train rides to elves reading books out loud. Leisurely browsing...
Immersive van Gogh exhibits are everywhere and on Friday, Portland will get its own version of the show when “Beyond Van Gogh” opens at the Oregon Convention Center. Not everyone is a fan of these immersive experiences, which project animated public domain versions of van Gogh’s work onto walls and floors while music plays.
Judging by the regular appearance of Portlanders on “Jeopardy!,” our town definitely has its share of smart people. The “Jeopardy!” episode that will air on Friday is the latest one that will include a player from the Portland area. Chi-Nhan Vo, a Catholic seminarian from Portland, will be among the...
A stream in Hawaii that smelled like beer ended up having a 1.2 percent ABV. Hawaii News Now reports how the stream—located in the town of Waipio on the island of Oahu—was much-talked about by locals because of how similar it smelled to a bar. The publication took it upon themselves to test a sample of the water, and found that it not only had an alcoholic content, but was comprised of .04 percent sugar.
Arianna Avena’s Nov. 10 commentary “A Frida-centric arts season isn’t real representation for Latinos”) performed a public service. It is an argument that tokenism is not the path to inclusion in the arts. The “proof” is the same as the ancient Greek Zeno’s “proof” that mighty Achilles could never beat a tortoise in a race: First Achilles must go halfway to the tortoise, then halfway again, ad infinitum. And the tortoise is moving, albeit slowly. Therefore, Achilles can never catch the tortoise. Similarly, one token – this year, Frida Kahlo – just as Ms. Avena says, goes only so far. Why only a Mexican woman; why not an Argentine man, too? After the Argentine, how about a Chilean bisexual? Etcetera. Possible micro-identity tokens stretch toward infinity, they are moving targets, and there are never enough to satisfy everyone.
Whether it’s rooting for a Portlander who competes on “Jeopardy!” or noticing local spots turn up in a TV series, there’s something satisfying about watching a show or movie that has a bit of Oregon flavor. Luckily for us, a variety of Oregon-related projects are coming to our screens. Some...
Gunther the German shepherd spent a recent morning playing with his tennis ball, rolling in the grass, slobbering a little and napping a lot. Later, he had a “meeting” with the real estate agents selling his Miami mansion that his handlers bought from Madonna. And of course Gunther was wearing...
With phenomenal Cascade Mountain views, stunning alpine lakes, and convenient trailheads and roadside viewpoints, there really is nothing quite like the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway. On this week’s episode of Peak Northwest, we take a drive down the scenic byway west of Bend to discover all the best hikes, ski...
After the turkey, stuffing and the rest of the Thanksgiving trimmings have been put away, it’s time for dessert, which is one of the most-comforting parts of the big holiday meal. For many people, pumpkin and pecan pie are traditional must-haves. But which kind? There are many different variations of...
