An Oregon winery grows in Brooklyn

Arianna Avena’s Nov. 10 commentary “A Frida-centric arts season isn’t real representation for Latinos”) performed a public service. It is an argument that tokenism is not the path to inclusion in the arts. The “proof” is the same as the ancient Greek Zeno’s “proof” that mighty Achilles could never beat a tortoise in a race: First Achilles must go halfway to the tortoise, then halfway again, ad infinitum. And the tortoise is moving, albeit slowly. Therefore, Achilles can never catch the tortoise. Similarly, one token – this year, Frida Kahlo – just as Ms. Avena says, goes only so far. Why only a Mexican woman; why not an Argentine man, too? After the Argentine, how about a Chilean bisexual? Etcetera. Possible micro-identity tokens stretch toward infinity, they are moving targets, and there are never enough to satisfy everyone.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO