Oregon State

An Oregon winery grows in Brooklyn

By Michael Alberty
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Clay Pigeon Winery flies well under the radar from their roost in Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood. They are direct-to-consumer only, and they are in no particular hurry to sell their wines. Need an exciting new wine adventure this holiday season? Train your sights on Clay Pigeon Winery. History: Clay Pigeon...

