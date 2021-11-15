ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senators Call On Biden to Pardon All Nonviolent Cannabis Offenders

By Lee DeVito
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week calling on him to use his executive authority to issue a blanket pardon for all nonviolent federal cannabis offenders, whether currently or formerly incarcerated. In the...

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Washington Post

Biden pardons his first turkeys — but who will pardon his bad jokes?

Joe Biden kicked off the holiday season Friday with the first pardon of his presidency — which went to turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly. The Rose Garden ceremony was sandwiched between Biden’s colonoscopy that morning and a trip to Delaware where he will celebrate his 79th birthday Saturday. The tryptophan jokes write themselves. (Go ahead. We’ll wait.)
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#Democrats#Americans
newbostonpost.com

Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren Want Joe Biden To Pardon Marijuana Users

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Malden), U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Cambridge), and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) have a message for President Joe Biden: pardon people with nonviolent marijuana convictions on their criminal record. “After over a century of failed and racist cannabis policies, we write to urge a change of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy