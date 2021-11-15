ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas state lawmaker leaves Democratic Party for GOP

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVkBg_0cxG5QhS00

Texas state Rep. Ryan Guillen announced on Monday that he is departing the Democratic Party to join the GOP.

“After much consideration and prayer with my family, I feel that my fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life values are no longer in-step with the Democrat Party of today, and I am proudly running as a Republican to represent House District 31,” Guillen said in a statement, according to the Texas Tribune.

The state lawmaker, who was first elected to the Texas House in 2002, made the move official during an in-person announcement Monday morning alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R).

Guillen’s move came after the Republican-led redistricting of the Lone Star State transformed the lawmaker’s already GOP-leaning district into reliably red territory, the Tribune noted.

According to ideological rankings by Mark Jones, a political science fellow at Rice University’s James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy, Guillen was the least-liberal Democrat in the Texas caucus. The ranking was published earlier this month.

Guillen did not join a majority of his colleagues in leaving Texas for Washington, D.C. over the summer amid the legislature’s intense battle over a sweeping elections bill, according to the Tribune. Members of the caucus were gone for roughly two months, in an effort to deny Republicans a quorum they needed to convene a special legislative session and take up the controversial bill.

Guillen also broke from his party last month when he voted for a bill that sought to prohibit transgender student athletes from joining teams that correlated with their gender identities, according to the Tribune. He was the only Democrat to vote for the measure, which was ultimately passed and signed into law by Abbott.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner (D) knocked Guillen in a statement after news of his departure from the party broke, questioning his will to fight the GOP redistricting.

“Republicans cynically gutted Rep. Guillen’s district in the redistricting process, showing complete disrespect for both him and his constituents. Usually, people in Ryan’s position would choose to fight. Instead, he has chosen to join them,” Turner wrote.

He also aired doubt regarding the lawmaker’s belief in Republican principles.

“Rep. Guillen probably doesn’t believe the Republican talking points he is repeating today, but he thinks they may help him get elected again. Ryan has run for office and been elected as a Democrat for 19 years. He has supported many key Democratic priorities, such as Medicaid expansion and investments in public education, while also opposing the so-called 'election integrity' bill,” Turner said.

“It will be interesting to see how he explains his voting record to his new party, given Republicans’ hostility to affordable health care and the freedom to vote,” he added.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), who represents a congressional district that neighbors Guillen's state district, said the news of Guillen leaving the party was "sad," pointing to redistricting in the state.

"As sad as it is, that's the only way he could have continued to represent his community," said González.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel gladly received the news of Guillen switching parties, writing in a statement that she is “proud to welcome state Representative Ryan Guillen to the GOP.”

“The Republican Party is the party of faith, freedom, and opportunity, and we will continue to stand for these ideals in Texas and across the country. With trailblazers like Representative Guillen, we will continue to make gains in South Texas and grow the party in our way to victories up and down the ballot in 2022,” she added.

Rafael Bernal contributed.

Comments / 2

Fedup2022
4d ago

Hey Ryan! We dont need any RINOs. We are trying to get rid of the ones we have. Stay with your party. We know you only want to cross over because of the red tide thats coming next year.

Reply
2
Related
thecentersquare.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
myfoxzone.com

Greg Abbott group files ethics complaint against Beto O'Rourke campaign website

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans for Greg Abbott has filed an ethics complaint Thursday against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke for his website. The group supporting Gov. Abbott's reelection campaign says O'Rourke's website doesn't have a disclaimer required for political advertising, which is against state law. The complaint filed with the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Floresville, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
MSNBC

GOP redistricting maps will gerrymander Democrats out of the House

Ohio is just the most recent example that illustrates the GOP’s plan to determine the winners of next year’s races before a single vote has been cast. And it’s not clear from the outside that Democrats in Washington grasp the situation. There are two bills languishing in the Senate that would limit the harm from GOP gerrymandering — but no real plan to pass either of them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

House Democrats censure GOP’s Gosar, strip lawmaker of committees

The House on Wednesday censured Rep. Paul Gosar and stripped him of his committee posts because of an anime-style video he posted online depicting a sword-fighting battle where he appears to kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Democrats approved the punishments in a near party-line vote, with only Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Ryan Guillen
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
CBS Austin

State Rep. Guillen flips to Republican, signaling potentially rough 2022 for Democrats

The South Texas state lawmaker said Monday he just did not feel the Democratic Party reflected his values anymore. "Something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, nor are they the values of most Texans. The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry, and of the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live down in South Texas. That's why after much thought and much prayer with my family, today I'll proudly be running as a Republican to represent House District 31," Guillen said.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#South Texas#Legislature#The Democratic Party#Gop#The Democrat Party#The Texas Tribune#The Texas House#Ryanguillen#Texans#Rice University#Republicans
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

A Texas Lawmaker Changed Parties With Governor Abbott Watching

A Texas House Democrat changed parties and he received a strong congratulation from Governor Greg Abbott. On Monday, Texas House Representative Ryan Guillen was joined by Abbott as he announced he was seeking re-election as a Republican instead of a Democrat. Guillen was elected as a Democrat representing District 31.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Texas Dem Ryan Guillen switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border

A Texas Democrat switched his affiliation to the Republican Party over the party's left-leaning embrace of defunding the police policies and "chaos" on the southern border. State Rep. Ryan Guillen announced in a Monday press conference that he would seek reelection to his south Texas seat as a Republican, saying the Democratic Party's far-left values are no longer in line with his own.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Rep Switches Parties as GOP Makes Border Inroads

A longtime Democratic lawmaker from South Texas switched parties Monday, giving Republicans another boost in their aggressive attempts to make inroads with voters along the U.S.-Mexico border. State Rep. Ryan Guillen has been one of the most conservative Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives since 2002. His switch to...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Texas state rep leaves Dems for GOP, slams ‘disastrous’ left-wing policies

Longtime Texas Democratic state Rep. Ryan Guillen announced Monday he is switching parties and joining the GOP, saying that his “fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life values are no longer in step with the Democrat Party of today.”. Guillen made the announcement at a news conference alongside top Texas Republicans including...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

389K+
Followers
46K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy