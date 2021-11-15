ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic total to 1,217,193 cases. The number of known deaths remains at 21,653.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 2,200 statewide as of Sunday. That’s 65 more than on Saturday.

Hospitalizations in this surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed that more than 4.3 million Arizonans — 60.1% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Over 3.8 million state residents are fully vaccinated, which is 53.2% of the population.

The nationwide rates are 68.1% with at least one dose and 58.7% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
nowdecatur.com

IDPH announces 17,462 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday

The following information from IDPH is updated daily on this page. If you have accessed this link through a third party, such as social media, the following information may not reflect the headline accessed through the third party. The information below is the latest information available from IDPH. For more information, visit the IDPH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdpb.org

3 more deaths, 239 hospitalized, and 6,663 active COVID-19 cases

Note: The data presented is from the previous day — Tuesday updates include data from over the weekend (Saturday 1 pm CT - Monday 1 pm CT) State’s death toll: 2,297 (+3 from the previous report) Note: 'Death toll' indicates the number of deaths among people with COVID, but COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#Arizonans
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,400 amid surge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of Minnesota patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December, before vaccines became available, according to figures released Friday. According to state health department statistics, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Friday, Nov. 19, the state reports that 1,184,987 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 514,730 Montanans — 50% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 188,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 500 new cases since the most recent report, 6,669 active cases, and 178,797 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 9,739 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 271 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,547 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
MONTANA STATE
KVAL

States see uptick in breakthrough infections, but deaths remain rare

"We are seeing breakthrough cases,” James Rutherford, health officer for Kalamazoo County, Michigan, told WWMT. “However, people who have been immunized are less likely to get significantly ill or have serious symptoms." While 70% of those 16 and older in Michigan are vaccinated, the state now has the highest number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Snapshot of 3 states with the highest jumps in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire are reporting the highest COVID-19 hospitalization increases over the last two weeks, according to Nov. 17 data tracked by The New York Times. New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have decreased 3 percent over the last two weeks, but 19 states still are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

US surpasses 750,000 COVID-19 deaths, Johns Hopkins says

In another bleak reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported Wednesday that the country had surpassed three-quarters of a million deaths from the virus since early 2020. The U.S. reached the grim milestone Wednesday — the same day that tens of millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

9 more deaths, 468 new COVID-19 infections in B.C. Thursday

B.C. public health teams reported another 468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, as the number of pandemic-related fatalities continued to be high. There were nine additional deaths in the 24 hours up to Nov. 18, five of them in the Fraser Health region, two in Northern Health and one each in Interior and Island Health. The death rate in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has remained higher than earlier surges of the pandemic, even as daily case counts have declined this fall, mostly people 80 or older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wiproud.com

Gunderson Health sees first cases of the flu roll in

Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – Gundersen health system is beginning to see its first cases of the flu. After a dip in cases last year, health officials expect to see a more normal influenza season in 2021. Gundersen is offering flu vaccine clinics until November 24th, but the shot is also available...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy