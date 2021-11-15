ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The jingle dress: The story behind a Native American dance and its power of spiritual healing

By Deena Zaru
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the United States was hit with the influenza pandemic in 1918, the women of the Ojibwe tribe practiced a healing ritual known as "the jingle dress" dance. It is characterized by the tinkling sounds made by the silver cones that adorn the dress each time the dancer moves....

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
Wide Open Eats

Use This Native Land Map To Learn the Indigenous History of Your Land

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, many are finalizing guest lists and dinner menus. However, another subset of Americans are feeling called to acknowledge the real history behind this holiday, the one that doesn't involve the pilgrims and Native Americans peacefully sharing a feast. One way to acknowledge all that Columbus and his settlers did upon arriving in America is to learn which Native American land you live on, and this native land map is a good place to start.
SOCIETY
goodhousekeeping.com

16 Facts to Learn for Native American Heritage Month

There are over 9 million Native Americans and Native Alaskans living in the United States today. And with over 500 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent. From artwork and literature, to cuisine and music, there is much to appreciate and learn.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
newscentermaine.com

Native American Boarding Schools: A Lost History

For decades, many American Indian children were forced to attend government-funded boarding schools designed to sever Native cultures, languages and traditions. At the University of Minnesota, Morris, professor Gabriel Desrosiers teaches 20 students Anishinaabemowin – the language of the Ojibwe people. It does not escape him that 120 years ago,...
EDUCATION
Thrillist

A Visitor’s Guide to Attending a Native American Pow Wow

Crowds get their hands sticky with honey frybread. A jingle dancer walks by, bells proudly ringing with each step. Elders look over tables streamed with turquoise, pottery, and beadwork. A man walks inside an arena and taps a microphone, hushing everyone. A drum circle begins to beat. “It’s time to get ready for Grand Entry,” says the MC—the Master of Ceremony. The drum circle starts to sing, and the pow wow begins.
THEATER & DANCE
momswhothink.com

Native American Baby Names

Christmas is around the corner! (Yes, already...) Plan ahead early this year and celebrate your baby's 1st Christmas with a custom-made, Christmas ornament that can be the perfect heirloom to use year after year, generation after generation. Click here to explore our designs before it's too late!. Native American people...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Jingle Dress#Spirituality#Ojibwe#Indigenous#Navajo Nation#A Native American
Discover Mag

Native American Inventions We Still Use Today

November is Native American Heritage Month. This celebration is a recognition of the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people. The wide-ranging contributions of Native Americans are numerous — and still impact the world in many ways. They were the first to cultivate certain plants, including corn, avocados and potatoes, which became diet staples around the world. Native Americans also were the first to domesticate some animals, including turkeys, guinea pigs, and honeybees. Native Americans are also credited with the invention of many items and concepts still used today, such as syringes, cable suspension bridges, oral birth control, baby bottles, sunscreen, and raised-bed gardening. Let’s take a look at some of their inventions that have stood the test of time and remain an important part of modern life.
HOME & GARDEN
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Express-Star

New Podcast Preserves Native American History and Ancestral Stories

Native ChocTalk, a Podcast by Natives for All, debuted in August of 2021, gaining fast acclaim. The podcast series is the creation of host, Rachael Youngman, a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The series focuses on preserving stories of all Native American experiences by those who have lived them, honoring the lives of Indigenous ancestors, and ensuring that the history and culture of the tribes lives on for future generations. New episodes premiere weekly and are available on the Native ChocTalk website (nativechoctalk.com) and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Podbean.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

3 books explore resilience of Native Americans

The history of the native peoples in North America is enormously varied, but the common themes - including broken treaties and forced removals - offer little for the United States to boast about. November is National Native American Heritage Month, so it's fitting to look at several books that explore a range of times and experiences for Native Americans. One presents two sides of an infamous 19th-century battle. Another examines a 20th-century crime spree that took too long to stop. And a third highlights the perseverance and traditions that have made it possible for Native American nations to maintain a strong presence within the United States.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HISTORY.com

The Native American Origins of Lacrosse

Lacrosse, America's oldest team sport, dates to 1100 A.D., when it was played by the Haudenosaunee, or Iroquois people, in what now is New York and areas in Canada bordering the state. The early versions of lacrosse matches played by Native American nations included 100 to 1,000 men or more...
SPORTS
loc.gov

Explore Native American Event Videos from the American Folklife Center

Native American events sponsored by the American Folklife Center have provided Indians and Native Alaskans opportunities to present performing arts and lectures at the Library of Congress to reach audiences with their cultural arts and inform people about their cultures, languages, and concerns such as preservation of their traditions. This blog will focus on the variety of recorded events now available on the Library of Congress website.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy