ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

19-year-old set to graduate with law degree

By Rudabeh Shahbazi, Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYjJE_0cxG4lK200

( NewsNation Now ) — A Kansas teen who made headlines after graduating from Harvard at 17 is now a few weeks away from finishing law school before his 20th birthday.

Braxton Moral, 19, will graduate from Washburn Law School.

Moral began taking classes online at Harvard University at age 11 and says he’s ready for his school years to come to an end.

“This may surprise you, but not many people want to hire a 17-year-old,” Moral said on NewsNation Prime. “So I thought law school would be a fantastic way to not only pass the time, but gain some knowledge that would be useful for later.”

The teen doesn’t have an exact plan for his future yet, but says he will probably practice law.

“I’ve done some extra studies in government law,” Moral said.

As for his thoughts on whether others need higher education, the teen believes it depends on what career path they choose.

“I always have told people that if they’re wanting to, you know, just get a job in something such as trucking, that that’s a very noble pursuit to do,” Moral said. “With all, you know, not only community colleges, but technical schools, each and every path is, you know, rife with, I guess, fruitful potential. So do whatever you feel drawn to and a set a target that you want to achieve.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

An Attorney At 19 Years Old

A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka. The Hutchinson News reports that Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted. He skipped fourth grade, and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade. As he...
TOPEKA, KS
KFOR

Texas school district under civil rights investigation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — The Civil Rights office of the U.S. Department of Education is investigating a Texas school district after discrimination complaints of racism and sexual orientation were filed. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that OCR has opened three investigations involving the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake. Complaints begin from three years ago […]
TEXAS STATE
webster.edu

4 Research Tips for Students Pursuing a Graduate Degree in Vienna

Earning a master’s degree is a great way to stay qualified and competitive in the job market today. Graduate programs offer students a chance to enrich their academic understanding and explore their chosen field through a more comprehensive lens. At the same time, graduate programs can challenge students to explore new academic practices and methods of sourcing information.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
hfcc.edu

HawkStrong: HFC alumnus joins 180-year-old law firm in Detroit

Back when he was a bushy-haired student at HFC, alumnus Amir El-Aswad dreamed of becoming a litigator. He’d imagine himself putting on a suit and tie in the morning, hustling to court from a tall downtown building, and emphatically waving his arms to get his point across to sway a jury.
DEARBORN, MI
Victoria Advocate

UHV to offer graduate data science degree in spring

Students at the University of Houston-Victoria will be equipped to excel in a world that increasingly relies on massive amounts of data collected through digital systems, thanks to a new graduate data science program that will be offered starting in the spring. The new Master of Science in data science...
VICTORIA, TX
thecitymenus.com

Retired Veteran graduating with art degree from UWG

Veteran Deperlene Reid’s life so far has been bookended by passions instilled in her as a child: the love for her country and an appreciation for the arts. “My dream was always to join the military,” said Reid, an adult learner at the University of West Georgia. “As a young child, I initially fell in love with the military uniforms that I would see girls wear in movies. I wanted to wear that same uniform. Throughout my childhood and high school, all I wanted was to join the Women’s Army Corps and wear that uniform.”
MILITARY
Complex

Student Sues School After Being Suspended From Football Game for Insisting There Are Only 2 Genders

A New Hampshire teenager has filed a lawsuit against his school after he was suspended for violating the district’s non-binary gender identity and pronouns policy. The Exeter High School freshman was purportedly made to sit out one football game after saying there are “only two genders,” and denying the existence of non-binary gender identities, according to the New York Post. The conversation in question is reported to have started on a school bus.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Law#Law Degree#Newsnation#Washburn Law School#Harvard University#Ktab
higherperspectives.com

9-year-old Girl With Autism Starts College With An IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Meet the 9-year-old girl who is making worldwide headlines all the way from Mexico City. The little girl is blowing everyone's mind with her intelligence and academic ability. The best part is that along with her success she is removing the stigma associated with autism and proving to everyone, including herself that not even a developmental disorder can get in the way of strong will and intellect.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Tulsa World

Two Collinsville graduates receive prestigious American FFA Degree

Dalton Porter and Laney Branen, both of the Collinsville FFA Chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree last month. The American FFA Degree, awarded to the two local residents on Oct. 30, is the highest degree bestowed by the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree shows a member’s dedication...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
webster.edu

Balancing Theory, Research, and Practice with a Graduate Degree in Austria at Webster Vienna

A master’s degree is a chance to advance your knowledge in a specific discipline and open the door to new career opportunities. In today’s world, a master’s degree can give you a competitive advantage in the job market by demonstrating your commitment and enthusiasm in a chosen field. These programs require a substantial investment of time and effort by students to determine their own interests and career goals.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
regent.edu

Mid-Atlantic Christian University and Regent University Law School Create a Pathway for Students to Earn Juris Doctor Degree in Six Years

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (November 17, 2021) – Officials from Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) and Regent University (RU) signed a memorandum of understanding that creates a cooperative arrangement whereby students may earn in six years of study both a bachelor’s degree from MACU and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from RU’s School of Law.
COLLEGES
KFOR

Kids ages 0-19 make up nearly 20% of 2021 COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Health Advisory Board met today to discuss the current COVID-19 situation across Abilene. With 23,201 reported cases to date, Director of Public Health Annette Lerma said we are trending in the right direction as the holidays approach. “Hopefully it stays that way,” Lerma said. “If we’ve learned anything these […]
ABILENE, TX
KFOR

KFOR

360
Followers
502
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR.com News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy