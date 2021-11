OK, on Thursday we talked about the Class A & AA games. Now let's get to our Class B, C and D Section II high school football champions playing this Friday and Saturday. This is their road to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse to play for a New York State Public High School Championship. That is really cool for all teams involved. So, what do we know about the teams that Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Schuylerville and Greenwich are facing?

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 HOURS AGO