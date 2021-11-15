ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards Loves This $13 Necklace That Looks Far More Expensive

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amazon is a shopping destination for practically all of Us — including some of our favorite stars! Lately, we’ve been massive fans of the livestreams Amazon organizes with major style influencers and other celebs. These tastemakers share their favorite products of the moment, which are all conveniently available to purchase!

If you know that you like a particular person’s sense of style, checking out their top picks is an excellent way to discover new items you may not have come across otherwise. One star we love to follow is Kyle Richards, who never misses a beat when it comes to her looks. In one of her latest streams, she shouted out this necklace that’s surprisingly affordable — and we were immediately smitten!

MEVECCO Layered 18k Gold Plated Dainty Necklace Amazon

The RHOBH veteran and actress opened up about the holiday season and ensemble ideas for dinners or family functions. No epic outfit is complete without the right accessories, and the layered dainty necklace trend is all the rage. This piece is the perfect example of a classic and timeless accessory, which is totally in line with Richards’ aesthetic!

For an under-$20 necklace, it looks far more expensive. Depending on which one you select, there are a variety of accents which make each necklace more special and personalized. You can choose from simple versions with a sleek pendant or gold bar — or go for something a bit snazzier like one of the evil eye options!

MEVECCO Layered 18k Gold Plated Dainty Necklace Amazon

Each necklace features two chains that are connected at the top, and they’re plated with genuine 18k gold. The plating ensures that this necklace won’t tarnish as quickly as other affordable picks, and you should be able to wear it for longer periods of time without worry. Best of all, the timing couldn’t be better. Even if you’re not in need of a new necklace, you can pick up a few of these dazzling beauties to give out for the holiday season. No one will know that this luxe gift was the same price as two pumpkin spice lattes!

