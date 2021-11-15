ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth church to give away free food to community

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A free food giveaway is coming to the Portsmouth community this Wednesday.

On Wednesday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Emanual AME Church is hosting a free food giveaway for the community.

The church is located at 637 North Street in the Olde Towne Portsmouth area.

The giveaway will be held outside on church grounds and is available for pick-up or drive-thru.

Free bags of food, including perishable and non-perishable, will be passed out.

