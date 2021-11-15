Study Identifies Alcohol Use as Potential Risk Factor for AMD Subtype

Increasing evidences supported that subjective cognitive decline (SCD) might be a potential first symptomatic manifestation of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The rapidly growing number of SCD individuals who seek medical help and advice also makes it urgent to develop more precise strategy for SCD. Therefore, this study aimed to explore the risk factors for SCD. Logistics and linear regression models were performed to investigate 41 factors for SCD in 1165 participants without objective cognitive impairment. Cochran-Armitage trend test was used to confirm the constant trend toward higher prevalence of SCD with an increasing number of risk factors. A high overall prevalence of SCD was found in total participants (42%). Eight factors were eventually identified as risk factors for SCD, including four stable factors associated with both SCD statues and severity (older age, thyroid diseases, minimal anxiety symptoms, and day time dysfunction; odds ratio (OR) ranging from 1.74 to 2.29) as well as four suggestive factors associated with either SCD statues or severity (female sex, anemia, lack of physical exercises, and living alone; OR ranging from 1.30 to 2.29). The prevalence of SCD gradually increased with the number of risk factors clustering increased in individuals (p for trend <0.001). Five of these eight factors were further proved among individuals with SCD-plus features. These findings revealed several risk factors for SCD, providing some new clues for formulating priority strategies for early prevention of SCD.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO