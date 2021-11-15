ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coach Stefanski, players speak after Browns 45-7 loss to Patriots; ‘We got to fight back’

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

Video: Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt talks Baker, Chubb and what’s next for Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After Sunday’s painful loss to the New England Patriots, the Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke in a press conference and says he was disappointed in the performance of the coaching staff and the players.

He also confirmed that Troy Hill was diagnosed with a neck sprain and is cleared to travel back to Cleveland today.

When asked if it’s best that Baker Mayfield keep playing through his injuries? Stefanski says Mayfield is fighting through it and taking advice from Browns medical staff.

He gave no update on the status of running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton after testing positive for COVID-19 .

WR Anthony Schwartz and CB AJ Green are both in concussion protocol.

D’Ernest Johnson says last week’s win against Cincinnati didn’t impact their mindset going into this week’s game. He says they prepare week-by-week.

In response to Myles Garrett’s comment about needing to make adjustments, Anthony Walker Jr. says they all played a part in the loss; they need to do a better job stepping up and making better plays.

Walker says the Patriots used schemes like making plays look like other plays causing Browns players to not be in the right position on the field. But stressed they can learn from that and get better.

When asked what ideas he’d propose to make the defense pull together? He said conversations need to be had but it’s “time to just play ball.” He said they should approach every game like it’s a playoff game.

The team says it’ll take some time to review all of their errors – save for the Browns’ first drive of the game that earned them their lone touchdown.

“We got our butts kicked,” Stefanski said after the game. “We got outcoached in every phase, outplayed in every phase. It was very disappointing. I’m very disappointed in myself, the players, the coaches. It was not a good outing.”

In a postgame press conference, QB Baker Mayfield says they need to take it one week at a time and find ways to win each week.

Myles Garrett admits they didn’t make adjustments when needed, “as in, they kept scoring and we weren’t countering that.”

The Browns play the Detroit Lions next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

