ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Elders deplore dereliction of leadership, as COP26 gives leaders twelve months to take more decisive action on climate crisis

By The Elders
YubaNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 15, 2021 – Following the conclusion of COP26 in Glasgow, The Elders express their deep disappointment that world leaders have not yet had the courage to head off the worst impacts of the climate crisis. The Elders call on the UN Secretary-General to take a direct lead in...

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Thousands protest outside COP26 to demand more climate action

Glasgow — Thousands of people took to the streets of Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, raising their voices to call for more action on climate change. The protesters said they have been disappointed with the promises made at the COP26 United Nations climate change conference. Protesters came from around the world...
ENVIRONMENT
globalvoices.org

COP26: Kenyan sports personalities call for decisive action to combat the climate crisis

In August 2021, Athletics Kenya became the first national athletics body to join World Athletics as a signatory of the United Nations Climate Change (UNCC) Sports for Climate Action Framework — a collaborative initiative by the UN aimed at reducing carbon emissions associated with the sports industry. This came two months before the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Thousands rally in rainy Glasgow for COP26 climate action

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters set off from a Glasgow park Saturday to march through the city hosting the U.N. climate conference and demand bolder global action. Students, activists and climate-concerned citizens bundled up against the damp cold, linking arms as they moved west from the city’s Kelvingrove Park...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernesto Zedillo
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Fernando Henrique Cardoso
Person
Mary Robinson
Person
Graça Machel
Person
Kofi Annan
YubaNet

Conference of the People delivers the ‘People’s Declaration for Climate Justice’ to the UN Climate Summit and parades out of the COP to join climate justice movements outside

As the climate summit draws to a close, the COP26 Plenary Room ‘Pen Y Fan’ was filled to capacity by the UN constituencies representing civil society groups and climate justice movements from across the globe to stand firm on the just and urgent outcome needed at COP26. They delivered the...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

USDA Underscores Commitment to Climate Action at COP26

At the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) this week, United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack underscored the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s support for President Biden’s whole-of-government approach to combating climate change and creating good-paying jobs and economic growth in the United States. At meetings and events throughout the conference, Secretary Vilsack highlighted USDA partnerships and initiatives that put agriculture, forestry and rural communities at the center of global solutions to the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Marches take place in Glasgow and other cities urging climate action at Cop26

In Glasgow, where the UN climate summit is being held, protesters braved wet conditions to march through the city. Climate protests have got under way across the UK and Ireland to urge action at crucial Cop26 international talks taking place in Glasgow. Protesters braved pouring rain and winds to march...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate#G20
IBTimes

Chasm Opens Between COP26 Words And Climate Action

COP26's first week saw keynote pledges to end deforestation, phase out coal, and mobilise trillions for green investment. But observers say there is a gulf between host Britain's proclamations and the emissions cuts that must be achieved. Mohamed Adow, director of the Nairobi-based climate think tank Power Shift Africa, told...
ENVIRONMENT
Real News Network

Will new governments in Germany and Norway take serious action on climate crisis?

Recent federal elections in Norway and Germany saw entrenched conservative and neoliberal governments swept from power, replaced by an odd assortment of liberals, leftists, and Greens. In Norway, Europe’s largest oil and gas producer, a new ruling coalition has emerged between the social democratic Labour Party and agrarian Centre Party. In Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse and its largest energy consumer, Chancellor Angela Merkel has stepped down after nearly two decades in power, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) is now the largest party, and the Greens drew nearly 15% of the vote, gaining 51 seats in the Bundestag. In the wake of record-setting rain and flooding in Germany this summer, as well as near-record heatwaves in Nordic countries, tackling climate change was a major concern for voters in the recent German and Norwegian elections. With new coalitions in power, what hope is there that each country, and the European Union writ large, will take substantive steps to address the climate crisis?
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis

Local community representatives, experts and government ministers at Cop26 will address the impact of extreme weather, environmental degradation and rising sea levels. The panel will address how they intend to adapt to a more climate-resilient future and are expected to map out their contribution to adaptation, loss and damage. Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
baristanet.com

Montclair Groups Call For Action to Address Climate Crisis

What will Montclair do to address climate change? As world leaders meet in Scotland at the COP26 conference on climate change, and political leaders in Washington debate climate policy, locally, residents made their voices heard. More than 100 Montclairions came out on Saturday to Wellmont Plaza to rally and raise...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
India
BBC

COP26: Crowd calls for action at Belfast climate rally

A large crowd of people have held a rally in Belfast city centre to call for action to deal with climate change. Protesters carrying banners and placards gathered at Cornmarket early on Saturday afternoon to begin their march. The crowd made its way through the city centre to at City...
ENVIRONMENT
autodesk.com

Climate Action Planning for Leaders: Don’t Do Less Bad—Enable More Good

Manufacturing and AEC leaders need to be front and center in the global effort to create a more sustainable future. The green bond market hit $600 billion in 2020 and is rapidly growing. As digital transformation accelerates, companies can leverage technology to design and build more sustainably. Humans have an...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue

Why We Desperately Need More Female Leaders Making The Decisions On Climate Change

When world leaders posed for a photo at the United Nations climate conference, Cop26, in Glasgow last week, one question became blazingly obvious: where were all the women? Only a handful of the leaders were female, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, Barbados’s president Mia Mottley, Iceland’s prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas, and the head of UN Climate Change Patricia Espinosa (New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern wasn’t in attendance due to Covid 19).
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

COP26 Climate Summit Enters Final Hours as Negotiators Urged to Take Radical Action

Follow CNBC's live updates throughout the day as world leaders enter the final day of talks in Glasgow, U.K., at the U.N. climate conference COP26. World leaders are entering the final day of talks at COP26 in Glasgow, U.K., where they have been urged to take drastic and ambitious action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
CHINA
UN News Centre

Women bear the brunt of the climate crisis, COP26 highlights

Women took the global stage on Tuesday to show that climate change isn’t gender neutral, and that climate action needs them: investing in women and girls creates ripple effects felt throughout entire communities and the frontline knowledge they possess is needed now more than ever, especially as new analysis has revealed that the announcements by world leaders at COP26 still leave our planet on the path to catastrophic global warming.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy