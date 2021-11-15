ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

‘Do your snow dance, get your car washed’: Will Steamboat Resort open as scheduled?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Steamboat Resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, but there’s one thing missing: snow.

Does this mean the ski resort won’t be able to open on time? There’s a chance.

A photo captured from the resort on Monday showed no snow at the base area.

Watch live cameras from Steamboat Resort here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybOkj_0cxG2RP800
Web camera photo captured 11/15/2021

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the lower base elevation at Steamboat Resort of 6,900 feet makes the resort susceptible to warmer temperatures, melting, and rain/snow problems. Right now, highs in Steamboat Springs are in the 50s.

What counts as Denver’s first snowfall of the season?

“Now is the time to put your trail maps in the freezer, do your snow dance, and get your car washed,” shared Steamboat Resort on Facebook .

On Friday, Steamboat Resort said, “We’ll keep you updated on Opening Day”.

Last year, Steamboat Resort opened on Dec. 1 for the season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Sports
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Dance#Weather#Ski Resort#Kdvr#Steamboat Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday that’s also for a good cause

Every week Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver and this week’s food truck is a very unique one in that it helps feed those less fortunate. Toro restaurant in Denver is teaming up with a non-profit organization, Kitchen One for One which is a nonprofit food […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy