Women make up a large percentage of the workforce in Alabama. Because of that, and for many other reasons, women’s voices need to be heard. When they are heard and change is impacted, there will be better representation by them and for them in boardrooms statewide. There will be better access to child care, more flexible hours, enough leave time to care for a newborn or a dying parent and more. And, maybe most importantly, equal pay compared to their male counterparts for the same job and same experience level.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO