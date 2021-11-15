ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sources confirm Mark Lowry headed to USL’s Indy Eleven after departing EP Locomotive

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txLSy_0cxG24Qu00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sources confirm to KTSM that Mark Lowry is headed to the USL’s Eastern Division club Indy Eleven.

According to KTSM 9 Sports Colin Deaver, sources confirmed to him the story that was first tweeted by The Athletic writer Jeff Rueter, that Lowry is headed to Indianapolis next season.

The announcement of Lowry’s departure was made my El Paso club officials Monday morning, and the team will hold a news conference via Zoom to discuss the overall situation.

Look for updates here and in our later newscasts at 5, 6 and 630.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW…

El Paso Locomotive FC club officials announced Monday the departure of Mark Lowry from the club.

Lowry served as Locomotive’s first head coach and spearheaded the club into three historic years in the USL Championship.

“The three years I’ve been here have been great…I felt the love from the fans every single time we stepped on the field, personally. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done and what we created here over the three years. They are a huge part of that. We’ve won, we’ve scored goals, we’ve had fun, and celebrated with them. Those are memories that will live with me forever and will hopefully live with them forever as well. There will be lots more of those in the future.”

MARK Lowry, after the Western Conference Quarterfinal.

Lowry, 36, joined the Locomotive organization in July 2018, ahead of the inaugural 2019 USL Championship campaign. As the club’s first head coach, Lowry guided Locomotive to historic heights by reaching the Western Conference Final in back-to-back seasons in the first two years of play before taking the team to a third consecutive playoff appearance in 2021.

Lowry’s contributions to the club led to the team boasting a home undefeated streak that spanned over one calendar year while simultaneously being the longest active-running home unbeaten streak in North America.

During his tenure in El Paso, the Birmingham, England native earned a positive record of 42 wins, 19 losses, and 29 draws, including playoffs and the U.S. Open Cup. Lowry’s success on the pitch led to El Paso Locomotive claiming its first piece of silverware when the team lifted the fan-created trophy, the Copa Tejas, at Southwest University Park.

The team also claimed the Copa Tejas Shield having earned the highest points per game average across all Texas clubs in USL, MLS, and NWSL. Lowry created a culture both on and off the pitch that encouraged diversity and inclusivity while fostering a ‘We, Not Me’ mentality that guided the club to monumental achievements. His leadership was recognized as the USL Championship’s July 2021 Coach of the Month.

“Locomotive soccer will forever benefit from the foundation Mark established these past three seasons,” said Alan Ledford, President of MountainStar Sports Group. “His professionalism, intensity, and creative approach to the game were instrumental in establishing a remarkable culture of success for the Locos. The extraordinary connection with the community, our fans and supporters, the team, and its players were a direct result of and a reflection on Mark. We will certainly miss Coach Lowry personally and professionally and wish him and his family all the best in their next adventure.”

Prior to joining El Paso Locomotive FC, Lowry served as the Head Coach with Jacksonville Armada, where he improved the club’s standings while reaching milestones including a first playoff appearance that reached the NPSL Sunshine Conference Finals.

“On behalf of ownership and our entire organization, I want to thank Mark for all he did for Locomotive FC and our region,” and MountainStar Sports Group Co-Owner and Chairman, Josh Hunt. “Our mission to improve the quality of life and promote economic development in the Borderplex through sports and entertainment took a big step forward as a result of Mark’s work, and for that, we are very grateful.”

El Paso Locomotive officials say the club has immediately begun the search for the Club’s new Head Coach and Technical Director.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Clint, Parkland see their seasons end in Area Round playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school football playoffs resuming in the state of Texas on Thursday with the Area Round. Clint and Parkland both seeing their seasons come to an end in Round 2 of the Texas state playoffs, while seven other schools in the Borderland will play on Friday night. KTSM 9 Sports […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UTEP hits the road for Friday game at Pacific

EL PASO, Texas — The UTEP men’s basketball team (2-1) will hit the road for the second time in the past three contests when it competes at West Coast Conference (WCC) member Pacific (2-2) at 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT Friday. The Miners drilled NAIA member Northern New Mexico College, 88-53, on Nov. 13 while […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP’s Cowing announced to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalists List

TYLER, Texas – UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing was named a semifinalist to the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award announced on by the selection committee on Thursday. Cowing, one of the country’s premier receivers, ranks seventh nationally in receiving yards (1,097) and yards per catch (21.5), and eighth in yards per game (109.7). Cowing has […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

Chihuahuas announce 2022 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chihuahuas have announced their 2022 schedule and will open the season on April 5 at Round Rock. Opening day at home for the Chihuahuas is scheduled for April 12 against Oklahoma City. The 2022 season includes 72 home games within a total of 144 games, which are set to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP downs New Mexico State for fifth straight Battle of I-10 win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Brenda Fontana (career-high eight points) and Adhel Tac (career-high eight points) combine for 16 points off the bench, Avery Crouse poured in a game-high 15 points, and UTEP improved to 3-0 on the season with their 76-61 win over New Mexico State at the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday night. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP throttles NAIA side Northern New Mexico, 88-53

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team wrapped a 50-15 run around the break on the way to blasting visiting NAIA opponent Northern New Mexico College, 88-53, at the Don Haskins Center Tuesday evening. Four different Miners reached double figures in scoring, in the form of Jamal Bieniemy (15 points), Tydus Verhoeven […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hunt
Person
Mark Lowry
KTSM

Area playoff schedule for El Paso-area football teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 10 Borderland high school football advanced to the next round of the playoffs on Friday night; nine in the state of Texas to the Area playoffs and one in New Mexico to the state semifinals. The dates and times for the next rounds of the playoffs are listed below: TEXAS, […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UTEP, NMSU women victorious ahead of Battle of I-10 clash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the first installment of the Battle of I-10 looming next week for the UTEP and New Mexico State women’s basketball teams, the Miners and Aggies were both victorious on Saturday. UTEP (2-0) used a big first quarter to sprint past North Dakota on Saturday by a final score of […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Eleven#U S Open Cup#Usl#Eastern Division#Ktsm 9 Sports#Athletic#El Paso Locomotive Fc#Locomotive
KTSM

UTEP falls in heartbreaking fashion to North Texas on late field goal

DENTON, Texas – Ethan Mooney kicked a 27-yard field goal with seven seconds left, sending North Texas past UTEP, 20-17, on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The game-winner came following a 58-yard completion from Austin Aune to Detraveon Brown on third-and-8 deep in Mean Green territory. The Mean Green (4-6, 3-3 C-USA) has outscored opponents 152-114 […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
662
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy