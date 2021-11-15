Sources confirm Mark Lowry headed to USL’s Indy Eleven after departing EP Locomotive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sources confirm to KTSM that Mark Lowry is headed to the USL’s Eastern Division club Indy Eleven.

According to KTSM 9 Sports Colin Deaver, sources confirmed to him the story that was first tweeted by The Athletic writer Jeff Rueter, that Lowry is headed to Indianapolis next season.

The announcement of Lowry’s departure was made my El Paso club officials Monday morning, and the team will hold a news conference via Zoom to discuss the overall situation.

El Paso Locomotive FC club officials announced Monday the departure of Mark Lowry from the club.

Lowry served as Locomotive’s first head coach and spearheaded the club into three historic years in the USL Championship.

“The three years I’ve been here have been great…I felt the love from the fans every single time we stepped on the field, personally. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done and what we created here over the three years. They are a huge part of that. We’ve won, we’ve scored goals, we’ve had fun, and celebrated with them. Those are memories that will live with me forever and will hopefully live with them forever as well. There will be lots more of those in the future.” MARK Lowry, after the Western Conference Quarterfinal.

Lowry, 36, joined the Locomotive organization in July 2018, ahead of the inaugural 2019 USL Championship campaign. As the club’s first head coach, Lowry guided Locomotive to historic heights by reaching the Western Conference Final in back-to-back seasons in the first two years of play before taking the team to a third consecutive playoff appearance in 2021.

Lowry’s contributions to the club led to the team boasting a home undefeated streak that spanned over one calendar year while simultaneously being the longest active-running home unbeaten streak in North America.

During his tenure in El Paso, the Birmingham, England native earned a positive record of 42 wins, 19 losses, and 29 draws, including playoffs and the U.S. Open Cup. Lowry’s success on the pitch led to El Paso Locomotive claiming its first piece of silverware when the team lifted the fan-created trophy, the Copa Tejas, at Southwest University Park.

The team also claimed the Copa Tejas Shield having earned the highest points per game average across all Texas clubs in USL, MLS, and NWSL. Lowry created a culture both on and off the pitch that encouraged diversity and inclusivity while fostering a ‘We, Not Me’ mentality that guided the club to monumental achievements. His leadership was recognized as the USL Championship’s July 2021 Coach of the Month.

“Locomotive soccer will forever benefit from the foundation Mark established these past three seasons,” said Alan Ledford, President of MountainStar Sports Group. “His professionalism, intensity, and creative approach to the game were instrumental in establishing a remarkable culture of success for the Locos. The extraordinary connection with the community, our fans and supporters, the team, and its players were a direct result of and a reflection on Mark. We will certainly miss Coach Lowry personally and professionally and wish him and his family all the best in their next adventure.”

Prior to joining El Paso Locomotive FC, Lowry served as the Head Coach with Jacksonville Armada, where he improved the club’s standings while reaching milestones including a first playoff appearance that reached the NPSL Sunshine Conference Finals.

“On behalf of ownership and our entire organization, I want to thank Mark for all he did for Locomotive FC and our region,” and MountainStar Sports Group Co-Owner and Chairman, Josh Hunt. “Our mission to improve the quality of life and promote economic development in the Borderplex through sports and entertainment took a big step forward as a result of Mark’s work, and for that, we are very grateful.”

El Paso Locomotive officials say the club has immediately begun the search for the Club’s new Head Coach and Technical Director.

