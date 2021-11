If you ever find yourself searching for a payphone in the Hudson Valley, there is one place that you will always find one!. If you're anything like me and like to learn new things every day I think I've stumbled onto something that could be super helpful if you are ever looking for a payphone. If you don't know there are only about 100,000 payphones left in the U.S. Just twenty years ago there were almost 2 million of them today it's close to impossible to find one.

HUDSON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO