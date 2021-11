The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 'definitive editions' could see Western releases. Earlier this month, 'definitive editions' of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 released in Japan, including the various DLCs for both titles on a single game cartridge. Now, according to the Nintendo leaker just below on Twitter, Nintendo is eyeing up bringing the definitive editions of these two Nintendo Switch games to the West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO