Adam Driver Never Wants to Go Back to Comic-Con After ‘Star Wars’ Trip: ‘It Was Scary’

Adam Driver thought he knew the kind of massive fandom he was entering when he signed on to star as Kylo Ren in “ Star Wars : The Force Awakens,” but nothing could have prepared the Oscar-nominated actor for the nightmare experience of Comic-Con . Driver was recently asked by BBC late night host Graham Norton if he enjoyed his first and only Comic-Con trip, to which the actor replied bluntly, “No.” You probably wouldn’t have liked it either if it meant being trapped in your hotel room.

“I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con,” Driver said. “I got in at the hotel at two in the morning…and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.'”

If Driver wanted to leave his room to get a coffee (or do any other mundane activity), he’d be required to wear a full head mask (Iron Man and Darth Vader were options, for instance) so that his identity remained anonymous from the thousands of “Star Wars” fans attending the convention. As the actor said, “They’re like, ‘If you want to go outside, put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.'”

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” Driver continued, “and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat, because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary…I saw what it was. I mean, it’s nice. [But] I’m not anxious to go again.”

Outside of the most recent “Star Wars” film trilogy, Driver has not tackled additional Hollywood tentpoles that would warrant a trip to Comic-Con. The Oscar nominee most recently appeared in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” and he has the Scott-directed “House of Gucci” set for release November 24. Upcoming roles for Driver include a leading turn opposite Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” plus a role as an astronaut in a mysterious new film titled “65” from “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.