ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Adam Driver Never Wants to Go Back to Comic-Con After ‘Star Wars’ Trip: ‘It Was Scary’

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUOB3_0cxG0glZ00

Adam Driver thought he knew the kind of massive fandom he was entering when he signed on to star as Kylo Ren in “ Star Wars : The Force Awakens,” but nothing could have prepared the Oscar-nominated actor for the nightmare experience of Comic-Con . Driver was recently asked by BBC late night host Graham Norton if he enjoyed his first and only Comic-Con trip, to which the actor replied bluntly, “No.” You probably wouldn’t have liked it either if it meant being trapped in your hotel room.

“I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con,” Driver said. “I got in at the hotel at two in the morning…and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.'”

If Driver wanted to leave his room to get a coffee (or do any other mundane activity), he’d be required to wear a full head mask (Iron Man and Darth Vader were options, for instance) so that his identity remained anonymous from the thousands of “Star Wars” fans attending the convention. As the actor said, “They’re like, ‘If you want to go outside, put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.'”

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” Driver continued, “and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat, because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary…I saw what it was. I mean, it’s nice. [But] I’m not anxious to go again.”

Outside of the most recent “Star Wars” film trilogy, Driver has not tackled additional Hollywood tentpoles that would warrant a trip to Comic-Con. The Oscar nominee most recently appeared in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” and he has the Scott-directed “House of Gucci” set for release November 24. Upcoming roles for Driver include a leading turn opposite Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” plus a role as an astronaut in a mysterious new film titled “65” from “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Tried and Failed to Do More Hours of Press Than Tom Cruise: He’s Like a ‘Cyborg’

Will Smith writes in his new memoir “Will” that he meticulously studied Tom Cruise’s press tours while planning how he would become the biggest movie star in the world, a bigger one than even Cruise himself. But it turns out Will Smith is no match for Tom Cruise when it comes to promotional skills. Smith had the hit sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” under his belt, but he was eager to make the jump to global movie star. That’s when Smith got some essential advice from none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger at the May 1996 launch of the Planet...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan’ Concept Art: Epic First Look at Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen Lightsaber Duel

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen starred together as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in two “Star Wars” prequel films, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” (although McGregor got his franchise start in “The Phantom Menace”), and now the duo will be reunited on the upcoming Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan.” Based on a new Disney+ sizzle reel (via Deadline), fans now know the new series will include one huge lightsaber duel between the old-friends-turned-enemies. See concept art from the series in the images below. “There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” McGregor says in the sizzle....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dog’ Trailer: Channing Tatum Steps into the Director’s Chair for Heartfelt Buddy Comedy

Channing Tatum has not had a prominent live-action film role since his 2017 performances in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Logan Lucky,” but that’s all about to chance in 2022. Not only is the actor starring opposite Sandra Bullock in the romantic-comedy adventure “The Lost City,” but he’s also making his feature directorial debut with the heartfelt buddy comedy “Dog.” Tatum co-directed the film with Reid Carolin, the writer and producer of “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.” Carolin also produced “Logan Lucky” and served as an executive producer on the Tatum-starring films “22 Jump Street” and “White House Down.” The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Bryan Woods
Person
Scott Beck
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

American Cinematheque Honors Scarlett Johansson’s Evolving Career

Few actors have dominated movie screens in quite the same fashion as Scarlett Johansson, who will receive the 35th annual American Cinematheque Award on Nov. 18. The American Cinematheque will be honoring Participant Media with its inaugural Power of Cinema Award. Able to bounce back and forth between massive worldwide blockbusters (“Black Widow,” “The Avengers,” “Lucy”) and critically acclaimed independent productions (“Under the Skin,” “Don Jon,” “Chef”), the Oscar-nominated Johansson landed Academy consideration for 2019’s “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” and has cemented herself as one of the most iconic women on the screen, making her a natural fit for the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scott
metaflix.com

A Remembrance of the Many ‘Star Wars’ Sequels That Never Came to Pass

In 2019, the Skywalker Saga, which began in 1977 with the world’s first blockbuster “Star Wars: A New Hope,” ended with “The Rise of Skywalker.” Unlike Disney’s other big 2019 wrap-up, “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Rise of Skywalker” did not see much love from fans or critics. While the lukewarm reception to the last three entries in the series is surely due to a tremendous web of factors, sleuths have honed in on one bump in particular: the lack of a “plan,” or creative coherence going into the series.
MOVIES
Inverse

Why Lucasfilm should never make another new Star Wars movie

To paraphrase a famous singer: “Star Wars is over (if you want it).”. After several decades of theatrical disappointments, the Star Wars renaissance is finally upon us, but that comeback isn’t happening on the big screen. Since 2019, the best Star Wars has been on TV, or more accurately, streaming.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Star Wars Alum Adam Driver Recalled His First Major Con Encounter With The Fandom, And It Was A Lot

Die-hard fans can be pretty intense, and the people who love Star Wars are no exception. The craze reached a fever pitch back at Comic Con in 2015, which occurred a few months before the first installment in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, was released in theaters. Unfortunately for Adam Driver, who was a franchise newcomer at the time, he was a little unprepared for his first fandom encounter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Review: This Overstuffed, Oddly Soundtracked Sequel Bulldozes All of the First Film’s Original Charm

Some director’s careers are easier to wrap your head around than others. While it can be refreshing when a director refuses to be pigeon-holed into one genre and defies expectations by producing something completely unexpected, some filmmaker’s lists of credits are truly chaotic. Take British director Garth Jennings, for example. He’s directed some of the best music videos of all time, including Blur’s “Coffee & TV” and the Grammy-nominated “Lotus Flower” for Radiohead. He made an ambitious adaptation of the beloved “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and the lovely ’80s-set indie comedy “Son of Rambow.” Then in 2016, he unexpectedly made the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy