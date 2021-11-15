How Video Games Can Help You Study More Effectively

With the key holiday period coming up, there’s plenty to worry about. But worry doesn’t get much productive done. And often just makes things worse. What to do? Schedule a “worry hour” — a slot on your calendar where you get to be as worried as you want for a set amount of time. That’s the advice of Dr. Emily Anhalt, a psychologist who works with tech companies in Silicon Valley. “It sounds a little trite, but if you schedule time to worry, that means you’re able to be more present for the rest of your day, rather than feeling constantly overwhelmed by tides of anxiety, which ripple out to impact how you interact with others,” she told First Round Review. “When you find yourself getting worried, perhaps tossing and turning in bed at 2 a.m., gently say to yourself, ‘That’s not my problem right now, that’s 6 p.m. me’s problem. I’ll worry about it then.’”

