Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after CEO Elon Musk sold stock in the company last week. A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

