What Happened: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed 5% higher Friday after it was announced the U.S. FDA had authorized its COVID-19 booster shot for adults 18 and older. This is welcome news for bullish traders as the stock has been slumping after the earnings miss on Nov. 4 that had seen the stock drop from $345 down to $211 before bouncing.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO